The NYSC plans to spend N307.6 billion on corps members' allowances following a raise from N33,000 to N77,000 monthly

Despite a N430.7 billion budget allocation for 2025, the new allowance rate remains unimplemented five months after its announcement

The NYSC cites delayed cash backing as the reason, with payments expected to begin in March 2025

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is projected to spend approximately N307.6 billion on the mobilization and payment of allowances to corps members in 2025, following a significant increase in monthly stipends.

The allowance, which was raised from N33,000 to N77,000 per month, was announced by the NYSC in September 2024, in alignment with the new minimum wage bill signed into law in May of the same year.

Despite the promise of effecting the new minimum wage in January, corps members have still been getting the antiquated N33k

This adjustment marks a substantial financial commitment for the federal government, as the NYSC mobilizes an average of 333,000 corps members annually across three batches—A, B, and C.

Each batch comprises roughly 55,500 participants, with the total allowance for a single batch amounting to N25.64 billion. Over the course of a year, this figure escalates to N307.6 billion, representing a significant portion of the NYSC’s budget.

In the 2025 budget proposal presented to the National Assembly by President Bola Tinubu in December 2024, the NYSC was allocated N430.7 billion, the highest in the past five years.

Of this amount, N372.9 billion—86.5% of the total allocation—was specifically designated for corps members’ allowances. Despite this substantial budgetary provision, the implementation of the new allowance rate has faced delays.

Five months after the announcement, the NYSC has yet to disburse the increased stipends to corps members. Caroline Embu, the acting Director of Press and Public Relations, attributed the delay to the absence of cash backing.

“The cash backing is still being awaited,” Embu stated in a brief response to inquiries.

However, the newly appointed Director-General of the NYSC, Brig. Gen. Olakunle Nafiu, reportedly assured that payments would commence in March 2025, according to a WhatsApp message seen by a correspondent.

The delay has sparked concerns among corps members and stakeholders, particularly given the economic challenges facing the country.

The NYSC plays a critical role in national unity and development, with corps members deployed to various states to contribute to education, healthcare, and community development projects. The timely payment of allowances is seen as essential to maintaining morale and ensuring the smooth operation of the scheme.

Efforts to obtain further clarification from the NYSC spokesperson were unsuccessful, as calls and messages remained unanswered.

Another NYSC member voices grievances

Legit.ng had earlier reported that another corps member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) had publicly spoken about the challenges facing Nigerian youth under the current administration, but in a manner that reflects the growing fear of reprisal.

In a viral video shared by Instablog9ja on X (formerly Twitter), the young man is seen expressing his grievances against the government.

However, unlike Ushie Uguamaye, known as Raye, who faced severe backlash for her outspoken critique of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, this new young man whispers his complaints, making them almost inaudible.

Source: Legit.ng