The Concerned Citizens Forum has tackled the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL)

The group urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to declare a state of emergency on NNPCL leadership

According to the group, Nigeria's economy is negatively impacted by the decision to stop the Naira-for-Crude initiative

FCT, Abuja - The Concerned Citizens Forum called on President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency on the leadership of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

The President-General of the Forum, Samuel Olakitan, said the decision of the NNPCL to stop the Naira-for-Crude initiative will negatively impact Nigeria's economy.

The group said stopping the naira-for-crude initiative will negatively impact the economy of the country. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Olakitan stated this while speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

"The recent policy maneuvers made by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), under the leadership of Mele Kyari, has molded the NNPCL into a symbol of incompetence, corruption, and a glaring betrayal of national interest.

"It is with a heavy heart and a sense of urgency that we call on the Nigeria President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to declare a state of emergency on the leadership of NNPCL.

"The suspension of the naira-for-crude deal is undoubtedly antithetical to the overarching objective of attaining energy self-sufficiency. This policy has inadvertently perpetuated our dependency on imported petroleum products, thereby further exposing the nation to the vicissitudes of global oil price fluctuations and attendant supply chain vulnerabilities, which is dangerous to our fragile economy at the moment."

"We came to the conclusion that the move by NNPCL is not just ill-advised; it is a deliberate act of economic sabotage. It is a betrayal of the Nigerian people and a slap in the face of a nation striving for self-sufficiency in its energy sector.”

