Legit.ng’s Editor-in-Chief Rahaman Abiola Named 2025 Free Trade Fellow by Ominira Initiative

Source: Original

Legit.ng is delighted to announce that our Editor-in-Chief, Rahaman Abiola, has been selected as one of the 2025 Free Trade Fellows by the Ominira Initiative. Over the next six months, he will be among five distinguished individuals dedicated to promoting free trade and economic development in Nigeria through research, publications, and media engagements.

The Ominira Initiative for Economic Advancement is a leading free-market think tank committed to researching and advancing solutions to Africa’s socio-economic challenges. Through its Free Trade Fellowship program, the organization empowers thought leaders and experts to shape policies that foster economic freedom, entrepreneurship, and sustainable development.

At Legit.ng, we believe in the power of independent journalism to drive informed discussions and influence positive change. Rahaman’s selection as a Free Trade Fellow aligns perfectly with our commitment to factual reporting, insightful analysis, and fostering economic conversations that matter to Nigerians. His research and publications under this fellowship will further amplify our mission to provide our readers with in-depth and credible content on key socio-economic issues.

Rahaman Abiola’s contributions to media and journalism have been widely recognized, and his selection for this prestigious fellowship is a testament to his expertise in policy analysis, investigative reporting, and impactful storytelling. His work at Legit.ng has consistently elevated public discourse on governance, business, and economic affairs, making this fellowship a natural extension of his efforts.

The synergy between Legit.ng and the Ominira Initiative is clear: both organizations are committed to empowering Nigerians with knowledge and advocating for policies that drive economic growth and freedom. As Rahaman embarks on this journey, Legit.ng looks forward to supporting his work, sharing his insights, and reinforcing our role as a leading digital media platform that champions innovation, governance, and economic progress.

We congratulate Rahaman Abiola on this remarkable achievement and eagerly anticipate the impactful contributions he will make through this fellowship. Stay tuned to Legit.ng for updates on his research, thought leadership, and key findings that will shape discussions around free trade and economic advancement in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng