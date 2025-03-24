Senate President Akpabio publicly kissed his wife at a convocation ceremony where she received an honorary doctorate in Educational Management

His affectionate display, uncommon among Nigerian politicians, drew comparisons to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and sparked social media reactions

Amid sexual harassment allegations, Akpabio praised his wife on Facebook, calling her his "quiet strength" and celebrating her significant achievements

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has recently drawn attention for showcasing a softer, more romantic side, a departure from his usual political persona.

The former Akwa Ibom State governor made headlines over the weekend during the University of Calabar’s 37th convocation ceremony, where his wife, Ekaette Unoma Akpabio, was awarded an honorary doctorate in Educational Management.

Akpabio-led senate suspended Natasha for six months without any senatorial benefits.

Senate President embraces beloved wife publicly

In a moment that quickly went viral, Akpabio was photographed passionately kissing his wife after she received the prestigious honor.

The image, which captured the couple in an intimate embrace, has sparked widespread discussion on social media, with many praising the Senate President for his public display of affection (PDA).

This gesture is not entirely new for Akpabio, who has been seen expressing his affection for his wife in public before. A similar moment occurred in June 2023 during a Thanksgiving service in Akwa Ibom, shortly after he assumed office as Senate President.

The resurgence of these images has drawn comparisons to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, who was known for his frequent PDAs with his wife during his tenure as Rivers State governor.

Akpabio heaps praise on lovely wife

Akpabio’s romantic tribute to his wife on Facebook further underscored his admiration for her.

In a heartfelt post, he described Ekaette as a “remarkable woman” and credited her as the backbone of his public successes.

He wrote:

“To my beloved wife, Her Excellency Ekaette Unoma Akpabio, as she adds another gown to her crown: my adviser, counsellor, and steadfast companion. You have been the quiet strength and support behind every public triumph. Today, the world celebrates what I have always known: that you are a woman of substance, service, and deep impact. Congratulations on your well-deserved Honorary Doctorate. You wear this honor with the same elegance, dignity, and purpose with which you wear the crown of my heart.”

The timing of these displays has also sparked intrigue, coming amid ongoing allegations of sexual harassment against Akpabio by Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Suspended senator Natasha has granted a series of maligning interviews to the international press on her alleged harassment by the senate president.

While the Senate President has not directly addressed the allegations, his recent actions have shifted some public focus toward his personal life.

Netizens have reacted with a mix of surprise and admiration to Akpabio’s romantic gestures. Many have commended him for openly celebrating his wife’s achievements, a rarity among Nigerian public figures. Others, however, have questioned whether the displays are a strategic move to reshape his public image.

Senate can't probe Natasha’s allegations - Akpabio's aide

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Senate had ruled out any possibility of investigating the allegations leveled against Senate President Godswill Akpabio by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, citing the absence of a formal petition.

Eseme Eyiboh, media adviser to Akpabio, made this assertion during an interview on TVC News on Sunday.

