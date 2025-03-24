President Tinubu praised Nigerian women on International Women’s Day, but systemic barriers continue to hinder their political representation and participation

The 35% affirmative action policy for women remains unfulfilled, with Nigeria ranking among the lowest globally in female parliamentary representation

The suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has sparked protests, highlighting the challenges women face in politics

On March 8, 2025, as the world commemorated International Women's Day (IWD), President Bola Tinubu lauded Nigerian women for their resilience and indispensable contributions.

He referred to them as the "bedrock of our nation" and pledged to dismantle obstacles hindering their progress.

However, beyond these commendations lies a stark reality: Nigerian women continue to grapple with systemic challenges in political representation and participation.

Unfulfilled promise of 35% affirmative action

In 2006, Nigeria adopted the National Gender Policy (NGP), which advocated for 35% affirmative action to ensure women's equitable representation in elective and appointive positions.

Despite this policy, women's participation in governance remains dismally low. As of recent statistics, Nigeria ranks 178 out of 182 countries concerning female representation in national parliaments.

This glaring disparity underscores the nation's failure to implement its gender policy effectively.

The judiciary has made attempts to rectify this imbalance. In April 2022, a Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the Nigerian government to enforce the NGP by allocating 35% of public service appointments to women.

Yet, three years post-judgment, there has been minimal progress, prompting women's groups to call on President Tinubu's administration to honour this mandate.

Ordeal of Women in Government

The recent suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan further highlights the systemic challenges women face in Nigerian politics.

After accusing Senate President Godswill Akpabio of sexual harassment—a claim he denies—Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended for six months on grounds unrelated to her allegations.

The Senate's ethics committee cited her for "unruly behaviour," including not sitting in her assigned seat and making unauthorised comments.

This incident has sparked outrage among women's rights groups, who view the suspension as a punitive response to her allegations and a broader attempt to silence women's voices in governance.

Protests under the banner "We are all Natasha" have erupted, emphasising solidarity against the perceived victimisation of women who dare to challenge the status quo.

"If need be, as a result of reacting to the Senate orders, the maximum number of times should have been 14 days if that was the situation. We already know that it's not in all situations that you necessarily need to have wielded that arm of that law with respect to her not wanting to change seats and how she spoke.

"You see, the surrounding circumstances of Senator Natasha was a clear evidence for women to have decided that our voice needs to be heard," this was the position of Barr. Juliet Isi Ikhayere, a House of Representatives candidate in the 2023 elections.

Similarly, women in government often face immense challenges, including political instability and abrupt suspensions, as seen in the case of Rivers State Deputy Governor Ngozi Nma Odu.

Despite her position, she was caught in the crossfire of a broader crisis, highlighting how female leaders can become collateral damage in power struggles beyond their control.

Empty Rhetoric vs. Tangible Action

While President Tinubu's IWD message celebrated women's contributions and promised to "dismantle obstacles" and "ensure equitable opportunities," the lack of concrete actions tells a different story.

The persistent underrepresentation of women in political offices and the government's inertia in implementing affirmative action policies suggest a gap between rhetoric and reality.

Moreover, the administration's commitment to gender equality is further questioned when incidents like Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan's suspension occur without substantial institutional support for the aggrieved.

Such actions not only deter women from participating in politics but also perpetuate a culture where their grievances are trivialised.

Barr. Ikhayere blamed the leadership of Nigeria as a root cause of women's dwindling numbers in governance, stating that "what we have is that we have leaders who are not coming out to identify the values of society, which in itself changes the mind and the climate and the atmosphere of people to begin to respect women and start to put feet on the ground that there should be an equal gender balance when it comes to recruitment; when it comes to addressing issues; when it comes to processes; there should be a balance.

"And this is not just in favour of women but in favour of both gender, but they should be equal; in pari passu, they should work together.”

The Way Forward

For Nigeria to genuinely harness the potential of its women, the government must move beyond symbolic gestures and implement actionable policies:

Enforce Affirmative Action: The 35% affirmative action policy should be rigorously implemented across all levels of government. This includes elective and appointive positions, ensuring women have a substantial voice in decision-making processes. Protect Whistleblowers: Establish robust mechanisms to protect individuals, especially women, who come forward with misconduct allegations. This will foster a safer environment for addressing grievances without fear of retaliation. Promote Political Inclusivity: Political parties should be mandated to adopt internal policies that encourage and support female candidates, addressing systemic barriers that hinder women's political participation. Public Awareness Campaigns: Initiate nationwide campaigns to challenge and change societal norms that perpetuate gender discrimination, emphasising the importance of women's participation in governance for national development.

International Women's Day serves as a reminder of the progress made and the remaining challenges. While commendations are essential, they must be accompanied by decisive actions that translate into measurable improvements in women's lives.

President Tinubu's administration has the opportunity to transition from laudatory messages to implementing policies that ensure Nigerian women are not just celebrated annually but are empowered daily.

The nation's advancement hinges on recognising and actualising the potential of all its citizens, irrespective of gender.

