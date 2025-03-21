Maria Ochefu, the founder of Mammy Market in Nigerian military barracks, passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 18, 2025, at the age of 86

Known for revolutionising community life in barracks, she created a market concept that became integral to military families across the nation

Her legacy endures, as she is remembered for her vision and service to both her family and the broader Nigerian society

Makurdi, Nigeria – Maria Ochefu, the founder of the iconic Mammy Market established in military barracks across Nigeria, passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 18, 2025.

Her son, Professor Yakubu Ochefu, confirmed her death during a phone interview on March 20. Maria Ochefu was 86 years old and had been receiving care as a patient at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital in Makurdi.

She was just weeks away from her 87th birthday in April.

Legacy in Nigerian military communities

Maria Ochefu was married to Colonel Anthony Ochefu, a former military governor of Enugu State. She gained national recognition for founding Mammy Market, a concept that became a vital part of life in military barracks across the country.

In a past interview with PUNCH newspaper, Ochefu shared the story of how she built this enduring legacy, which provided essential goods and services to military personnel and their families.

She also fondly recalled two notable customers, retired General Yakubu Gowon and former President Muhammadu Buhari, who frequented the market during their military service.

Celebrating life of a pioneer

Maria Ochefu’s contributions to military community life have left an indelible mark on Nigerian society.

Her innovation with Mammy Market transformed social and economic activities in barracks, turning the market into a symbol of resilience and service to her country.

Mammy market

Mammy Market in Nigeria is a well-known marketplace concept initially established within military barracks to cater to the needs of soldiers and their families.

It provides a central hub for goods, services, and social interactions, featuring vendors offering food, clothing, and household items.

The idea, credited to Maria Ochefu, has since expanded and become a staple in Nigerian military communities, symbolising convenience and community spirit.

Military barracks

Military barracks are housing facilities designed to accommodate soldiers and military personnel. Traditionally, they provide living quarters, dining halls, and recreational spaces for those stationed at a particular base.

Beyond their functional role, barracks often foster a sense of community among service members, serving as both residential and operational hubs for military activities.

