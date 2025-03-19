Underfire and temporarily ousted governor of Rivers state, Siminalayi Fubara, has finally reacted to President Tinubu's actions

Tinubu declared a surprising state of emergency yesterday and had the governor and his deputy suspended for an initial period of six months

Fubara has, using carefully chosen words, reacted to the developments and released a message to the Rivers people

The suspended governor of Rivers state, Siminalayi Fubara, has, for the first time since President Tinubu's declaration of an unsettling state of emergency in Rivers state, responded in a lengthy release published on his verified social handles.

In the message, he did not mention or address his suspension head-on but did promise to engage relevant institutions, meaning he could seek redress of the case in a court of law.

President Tinubu has appointed an interim leader to take on the affairs of Rivers state for the next six months.

Below is the full text of his speech:

Press statement by suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara on the state of emergency declared in Rivers State:

My dear Rivers People,

I address you today with a deep sense of responsibility and calm, as we navigate this unfortunate moment in our state’s political history.

Since assuming office as your Governor, all my actions and decisions have been guided by my constitutional oath of office and a great sense of duty.

We prioritized the protection of lives and property and ensured the continuous progress of our dear State.

Even in the face of the political impasse, we have remained committed to constitutional order and the rule of law, putting the interest of our people above all else.

This was why, immediately after Mr. President’s intervention to broker peace, we did not hesitate to implement the agreed terms in good faith, including welcoming back commissioners who had previously resigned on their own volition.

Furthermore, we moved swiftly to comply with the Supreme Court’s judgement immediately we received the certified true copy of the judgement to return the state to normalcy.

These steps were taken not for personal gains but to foster peace, unity and stability in our dear State.

Unfortunately, at every turn, members of the Rivers State House of Assembly frustrated our efforts, thus making genuine peace and progress difficult.

Our priorities remained the security of lives and property and advancing the well-being and prosperity of Rivers people.

Yes, we have political disagreements, but good governance had continued, salaries have been paid, and great projects were being executed to move the State forward. Above all, Rivers State is safe, secure and peaceful under our watch.

At this critical time, I urge all Rivers people to remain peaceful and law-abiding. We will engage with all relevant institutions to ensure that our democracy remains strong and that Rivers State continues to thrive.

We have always been a resilient people, and we will face this situation with wisdom, patience, and unwavering faith in the democratic process.

God bless Rivers State. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Sir Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS

