Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has alleged that his successor, Governor Uba Sani, diverted local government funds to acquire properties abroad, including in the UK and South Africa

While Governor Sani has not directly responded to El-Rufai’s claims, he previously stated that he remains focused on governance and will not be distracted by baseless accusations

Former Senator Shehu Sani has urged El-Rufai to present concrete proof of the alleged fund diversion

Former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has accused his successor, Governor Uba Sani, of allegedly misappropriating local government funds for the purchase of properties in foreign countries, including the United Kingdom and South Africa.

El-Rufai's allegations of fund diversion

Nasir El-Rufai accuses Governor Uba Sani of diverting local government funds to the UK and South Africa. Photo credit: @ubasanius/@elrufai

Source: Twitter

Speaking in an interview with Freedom Radio Kaduna, El-Rufai claimed that Governor Sani converted local government allocations into foreign currency to acquire real estate abroad.

He insisted that during his administration, local government funds were disbursed without interference.

“When I was governor, I never withheld a single kobo from local government funds. Once we deducted necessary expenses for education, primary healthcare, and other essential services, the remaining funds were handed over for their operations. This can be confirmed by both PDP and APC chairmen in the state,” El-Rufai stated.

He further alleged that the current administration was diverting these funds with the backing of powerful figures in the federal government, whom he accused of orchestrating a campaign to undermine his legacy, Daily Trust reported.

“As I speak, no local government in Kaduna receives more than N50 million per month. Once the allocation arrives, they siphon it, exchange it into dollars, and use it to buy properties in Seychelles, South Africa, London, and other places," he said.

Sani Responds: 'I won’t engage in idle talk'

Efforts to get an official response from Governor Sani’s office were unsuccessful at the time of this report.

However, the governor had previously dismissed political controversies, stating that his priority remains serving the people of Kaduna state.

As reported by Vanguard, during a recent Iftar gathering with social media influencers, Governor Sani remarked,

“My focus is on governance and delivering on my promises to the people. I will not be distracted by baseless accusations that add no value to the development of Kaduna State.”

Shehu Sani challenges El-Rufai for evidence

Shehu Sani challenges Nasir El-Rufai over claims against Governor Uba Sani. Photo credit: @elrufai/@ShehuSani

Source: Twitter

Former Senator Shehu Sani weighed in on the controversy, urging El-Rufai to present credible evidence to substantiate his claims.

He suggested that the allegations were an attempt to divert attention from the corruption probe into El-Rufai’s administration.

“If El-Rufai has documents proving that local government funds were used to purchase properties in Seychelles, South Africa, or the UK, let him present them. Otherwise, these claims remain mere speculation,” Shehu Sani said in an interview.

Political rift intensifies

El-Rufai and Uba Sani, once political allies, have been at odds since the latter assumed office.

The Kaduna State House of Assembly launched an investigation into El-Rufai’s administration, alleging the mismanagement of over N420 billion during his tenure.

The former governor has denied any wrongdoing, describing the probe as politically motivated.

Their rivalry has escalated further in recent months, with both sides making strong accusations against each other.

The growing tension has fueled concerns over political stability in the state, with supporters of both figures firmly divided.

As the allegations continue to unfold, stakeholders are calling for a transparent investigation to establish the truth behind the claims and counterclaims shaping Kaduna State’s political landscape.

Shehu Sani reacts as El-Rufai dumps APC for SDP

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Shehu Sani, the senator from the eighth national assembly, has said that the defection of Nasir El-Rufai, the former governor of Kaduna state, from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) is a welcome development.

The former senator explained that the defection would not have any effect on the fortune of the APC in the 2027 general elections in the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng