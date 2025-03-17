An unknown disease has claimed the lives of five students at Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero (KSUSTA)

The World Health Organization recently visited the institution for an awareness campaign on meningitis, but the disease has not been linked to the outbreak

The institution's management and the Ministry of Health are investigating the cause of the deaths, while officials have recommended measures to prevent further fatalities

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Tragedy struck as a yet to be identified disease has reportedly claimed the lives of five students at Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero (KSUSTA).

Mysterious disease claims lives of five students

Strange disease has claimed lives of five Kebbi varsity students. Photo credit: Legit.ng

Source: Original

Confirming the development, some students of the university, who pleaded anonymity, revealed that four students mysteriously died last week, while another passed away on Sunday, March 16, after falling sick overnight.

Also reacting, a source disclosed to the press that officials from the World Health Organization (WHO) visited the university last week for an awareness campaign on the dangers of meningitis.

However, they did not confirm whether meningitis was responsible for the deaths of the students who had died before their visit, Channels TV reported on Monday, March 17.

Kebbi University: Management, Ministry of Health reacts

Ministry of Health reacts as strange disease suddenly claimed lives of five students. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: UNICEF

Source: UGC

Meanwhile, the university’s registrar, Maimaru Alhaji Tilli, confirmed the deaths of four students to the press.

“Yes, four students have died according to our records, but we do not yet know the cause. The Ministry of Health has cautioned us, and they have advised that there is a need to decongest students’ accommodation,” he stated.

Speaking further, Tilli added that he had officially written to the Commissioner for Higher Education, Isah Abubakar Tunga, seeking guidance on measures to curb the fatalities.

Reacting, a student leader also confirmed the deaths and revealed that the Students’ Union Government (SUG) had written to the university management, urging them to shut down the institution to prevent further casualties.

Read related articles here:

Unknown Illness kills more than 50 people in Congo

Similarly, Legit.ng reported that an unknown illness in northwestern Congo, rapidly killed more than 50 people in the past five weeks, with symptoms including fever, vomiting, and internal bleeding.

The outbreak began after three children ate a bat and died within 48 hours, prompting concerns about diseases jumping from animals to humans.

The World Health Organization has ruled out common deadly viruses such as Ebola, dengue, Marburg, and yellow fever, based on tests conducted so far.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng