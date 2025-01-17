Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court, Calabar, on Monday, 13 January 2025, convicted and sentenced two individuals for oil theft, alongside a vessel and a company implicated in the case

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court, Calabar, on Monday, 13 January 2025, convicted and sentenced Olufunsho Dayo Chevy and Uwem Udo Nya to various jail terms for oil theft.

The vessel MT New Angel and the company Edi Eurolink Distribution were also implicated in the case.

The Uyo Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) prosecuted them on a one-count charge related to stealing and unlicensed dealing in petroleum products.

The charges read:

“That you, MT New Angel, Edi Eurolink Distribution, Olufunsho Dayo Chevy, Uwem Udoh Nya, Olusaneku Patrick Victor (at large), Ezie Kenneth Othuke (at large), Imo Tammy Wisdom (at large), Ege Isaiah (at large), Obanla Sunday John (at large), Asuquo Okon Iwait (at large), Yoosu Alex Aonodue (at large), Nwaigwe Kingdom (at large), Ezechukwu Stanley Nnamdi (at large), sometime in June 2024, at Calabar within the jurisdiction of this honourable court without an appropriate licence issued by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Agency, did deal in petroleum product (crude oil) and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 13(2)(b)(i) of the Petroleum Act CAP P10, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 1990 and punishable under the same section.”

Court Proceedings and Sentencing

The convicts pleaded guilty to the charge, upon which prosecution counsel Joshua Abolarin reviewed the case facts, presented evidence, and urged the court to convict and sentence them as charged.

Defence counsels Chris Okeadaka and Cyprian Afahanam prayed the court to temper justice with mercy, arguing that their clients were first-time offenders.

Justice Ojukwu sentenced the convicts to a fine of N20 million (Twenty Million Naira), translating to N5 million (Five Million Naira) each, to be paid into the federal government’s account.

The convicts were arrested by the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Victory and handed over to the EFCC on 30 July 2024.

Internet Fraudster Convicted in Uyo

In a related development, the Uyo Directorate of the EFCC secured a conviction and sentence for an internet fraudster, Shedrach Johnson (a.k.a Johnny Depp), on Thursday, 16 January 2025.

Justice Maurine Onyetenu of the Federal High Court, Uyo, convicted and sentenced him to three months imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to a one-count charge of identity theft, impersonation, and obtaining by false pretence.

The charge read:

“That you, SHADRACH JOHNSON IDISI ‘M’ (a.k.a Johnny Depp, Jennifer Lopez), sometime in 2023 in Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court with intent to obtain property and gain advantage for yourself, fraudulently presented yourself as ‘Johnny Depp and Jennifer Lopez’ on the social media platform (Facebook) and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 22(2)(b) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention Etc.) Amendment Act 2024 and punishable under Section 22(b)(iv) of the same Act.”

Legal Proceedings and Sentencing

Prosecution counsel Khamis Mahmud presented the case, showing several incriminating documents printed from Johnson’s mobile device as exhibits.

The court was urged to convict the defendant as charged. Defence counsel Samson Awuje prayed the court for lighter jail terms for his client.

The judge gave Johnson an option of a fine of N100,000.00 (One Hundred Thousand Naira) and ordered the forfeiture of his Techno K.E.5 mobile phone.

The phone was to be auctioned, and the proceeds deposited into the EFCC's proceeds account. Johnson was arrested for internet fraud, prosecuted, and convicted.

FCC Detains 10 Officers

Legit.ng reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has taken decisive action against corruption within its ranks by detaining 10 officers from its Lagos Zonal Command.

This move follows the recent dismissal of 27 officers for fraudulent activities and misconduct.

The detained officers are being questioned over the theft of operational items they could not account for, as part of ongoing efforts to maintain transparency and integrity within the agency.

