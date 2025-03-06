Ikeja, Lagos state - Panic erupted on Thursday morning, March 6, as armed military personnel stormed the headquarters of the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC), assaulting staff and causing widespread chaos.

The incident occurred around 7:40 am at the company’s head office, located opposite MITV in Ikeja, Lagos.

BREAKING: Chaos as military men storm Ikeja Electric headquarters, assault staff

Source: Getty Images

Witnesses stated that the uniformed men arrived in numbers and immediately began attacking workers present in the building.

One staff member, who spoke on condition of anonymity for safety reasons, described the scene as terrifying.

Reason for invasion unclear

As of the time of filing this report, the exact reason behind the military men’s invasion remains unknown, and no official statement has been released by Ikeja Electric or the Nigerian military.

The unexpected assault has left both staff and customers frightened, with some reportedly fleeing the premises for safety.

Security agencies are yet to arrive at the scene to control the situation.

Details later...

