BREAKING: Chaos as Military Men Storm Ikeja Electric Headquarters, Assault Staff, Video Trends
Ikeja, Lagos state - Panic erupted on Thursday morning, March 6, as armed military personnel stormed the headquarters of the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC), assaulting staff and causing widespread chaos.
The incident occurred around 7:40 am at the company’s head office, located opposite MITV in Ikeja, Lagos.
Witnesses stated that the uniformed men arrived in numbers and immediately began attacking workers present in the building.
One staff member, who spoke on condition of anonymity for safety reasons, described the scene as terrifying.
Reason for invasion unclear
As of the time of filing this report, the exact reason behind the military men’s invasion remains unknown, and no official statement has been released by Ikeja Electric or the Nigerian military.
The unexpected assault has left both staff and customers frightened, with some reportedly fleeing the premises for safety.
Security agencies are yet to arrive at the scene to control the situation.
Details later...
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944