The recent allegations by Tigran Gambaryan, one of the Binance executives who were arrested and detained in Nigeria, that some Nigerian lawmakers demanded a $150 million bribe during his trial in Nigeria, has continued to generate reactions from concerned Nigerians.

According to Gambaryan, three Nigerian lawmakers demanded the bribe in exchange for his freedom from the Nigerian government. The three lawmakers are Ginger Obinna Onwusibe, Peter Akpanke, and Ginger Obinna Onwusibe.

Speaking on the allegation, Omotayo Yusuf, a public analyst, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng explained that though the Binance executive did not present any evidence for his allegation, it was difficult for any Nigerian to defend Nigerian lawmakers.

Binance executive allegation exposed Nigeria's weak system

Yusuf noted that the allegation by the Binance executive exposed Nigeria's weak system because those who are making laws in Nigeria are the ones breaking the laws. He maintained that many Nigerian lawmakers have been caught in bribery allegations in the past. He said:

"Unfortunately, we do not have evidence on the allegations made by the Binance executive against Nigeria. While many have automatically believed this allegation, unfortunately, there is no reason not to believe him, after all, this is not the first time that Nigerian lawmakers will be caught enshrined in the allegations of bribery.

"In this case, it is quite unfortunate because it sort of exposes Nigeria’s weak system, whereby those who are supposed to make laws, i.e. lawmakers, are the ones who are also breaking the laws through bribery. As I mentioned earlier, while there is no concrete evidence to show that it really happens. You would find it difficult to find any Nigerian who would be able to defend Nigerian lawmakers due to a history of corruption.

"The situation with the Binance executive was badly managed, from being arrested illegally, and detained illegally. It just goes on to show how shoddy the entire Nigerian system is, from the security apparatus to the executive. So, they've been caught pant down. Unfortunately, I do not see them being able to prove their innocence, especially with the long-standing knowledge that Nigerian lawmakers have engaged in bribery and corruption in the past."

Naira vs dollar: Reno Omokri tackles Binance

Legit.ng earlier reported that Reno Omokri, a PDP chieftain and former presidential aide, condemned Binance's allegation that officials in NSA Nuhu Ribadu's office demanded a bribe from the cryptocurrency company.

Omokri claimed the allegations were a tactic to evade prosecution for their crimes, noting that Binance had recently admitted to money laundering and other illicit activities in the US.

The former presidential aide then challenged the cryptocurrency company to name the officials who demanded the $150 million bribe at the NSA office.

Source: Legit.ng