A tragic domestic dispute in Ado-Ekiti led to the deaths of a couple, with their 13-year-old son recounting that the night had initially seemed peaceful before chaos erupted

The boy and his sister attempted to intervene but were unable to access their parents’ locked room

Local residents suspect the fight escalated to a deadly level, while the police have launched an investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident

Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state - A heartbreaking tragedy unfolded in the Ita Eku area of Igirigiri, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, as a couple lost their lives in a violent domestic altercation.

Their son, one of their four children, has now recounted the horrifying ordeal.

Boy Whose Father, Mother Killed Selves During Family Fight Recount Sad Ordeal Photo credit: Original

Source: Original

Boy Recounts the Fatal Night

In a viral video shared on Instagram by Daodu Sammy Gbenga on Thursday, February 10, the 13-year-old boy revealed that there had been no visible signs of a dispute between his parents on the night of the tragic incident.

“Before my daddy died, he said he would tell me his story. But whenever my mum came home, he became afraid. I asked him why, but he never gave an answer,” the boy recalled.

According to him, the evening had seemed peaceful. His father, identified as Caleb, a policeman, returned home around 9 p.m. and waited for his wife before having any meal.

“When she arrived, they played together, laughed, and even told us stories. After that, my dad picked up his Bible, and we all had our night prayers before going to bed,” he explained.

However, peace soon turned to chaos in the middle of the night.

“I started hearing the sound of a cutlass,” the boy narrated.

Desperate Attempts to Intervene

Alarmed by the noise, the boy said he woke his sister, and together, they attempted to enter their parents’ room, but the door was locked.

“My sister ran outside, picked up a big stone, and hit it against the door, but it didn’t open. Meanwhile, we could still hear our dad and mum shouting at each other. So, we ran to the next house to get help from the boys living there,” he recounted.

By the time they returned with help, silence had fallen.

“The boys forced the door open, and we found our parents lying on the floor, covered in blood. They rushed them to the hospital,” the boy added.

Residents React to the Tragedy

A resident of the area, who spoke on the incident, suspected that a severe domestic dispute had escalated beyond control.

“From what I saw, it looked like they had a serious disagreement, but no one can say for sure. It seemed as if the woman cut off the man’s private part, and in retaliation, he inflicted a fatal wound on her. Nobody knows exactly what happened, but that’s what I suspect,” the source said.

Police Confirm Investigation

"They Were Shouting": Boy Whose Father, Mother Killed Selves During Family Fight Recount Sad Ordeal

Source: Getty Images

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Sunday Abutu, stated that law enforcement authorities had launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the tragic event.

The shocking incident has sparked discussions on the need for better conflict resolution and domestic violence intervention measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.

See the video here:

Abuja: Man uses cutlass to kill his best friend

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a 23-year-old man, Iliayasu Mohammed, has been arrested for allegedly killing his close friend, Safillahi Muhammad.

According to the FCT Police Command, Mohammed reportedly served Muhammad food before attacking him with a cutlass.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng