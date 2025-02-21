Convicted kidnapper Evans, now a prison teacher with a diploma, seeks a plea bargain, offering assets to compensate his victims

His plea includes surrendering 14 trucks and citing his educational and vocational training as proof of rehabilitation

The Lagos court has adjourned the case until April 17, 2025, to review the plea bargain applications from Evans and his co-defendants

Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, better known as Evans, a notorious billionaire kidnapper serving multiple prison sentences, has petitioned the Lagos State High Court for a plea bargain, asserting that he has reformed during his incarceration at Kirikiri Maximum Security Prison.

Appearing before Justice Sherifat Sonaike, Evans claimed to have undergone significant transformation behind bars having earned a diploma in economics from Yewa College of Education.

Evans is serving a life sentence but has been legally fighting hard to have it reduced.

He stated that he is now a certified correctional facility teacher who educates fellow inmates.

As part of his plea for leniency, he expressed a willingness to surrender his assets, including 14 newly acquired trucks, to the Lagos State Government, with proceeds intended for his victims.

Evans' legal team fighting to overturn sentene

This is not the first time Evans has sought a plea bargain. In January 2025, he approached Justice Adenike Coker at the Ikeja High Court with a similar request.

Despite already serving a life sentence and a separate 14-year term, he continues to seek a reduced punishment through legal negotiations.

His legal representative, Etudo Emefo, presented documents in court to support his claims of rehabilitation. Among the submissions were copies of his diploma, research work, and proof of his scholarship under a Federal Government program for inmates.

Additionally, Evans disclosed that he is currently in his second year studying Political Science at the National Open University of Nigeria, benefiting from the same scholarship initiative.

Evans was into the smart but bad business of abduction while free as he made use of modern tech to enhance his craft.

Kidnapper lawyers beg for mercy

Beyond academics, Evans revealed his participation in vocational training programs, having successfully completed courses in welding and metal fabrication under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity.

His legal team argued that without an opportunity for reintegration, these skills and education would serve no practical purpose.

During the hearing, Lagos State prosecutor Alaba Kuku confirmed receiving an advance copy of Evans’ plea bargain request, stating that it was under review by the state government.

Alongside Evans, three co-defendants—Joseph Emeka, Victor Aduba, and Linus Opara—are also seeking similar agreements. Their respective counsels acknowledged ongoing discussions with the Attorney General’s office, though one defense attorney disclosed that his client’s application had yet to be formally submitted.

Justice Sonaike has adjourned the case to April 17, 2025, pending a status report on the plea bargain applications. If accepted, the agreement could redefine the legal consequences for one of Nigeria’s most infamous criminal figures.

Evans made as in NECO, now in 200L

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the convicted kidnap kingpin Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans, had applied for a plea bargain with the Lagos State Government amid his prolonged trial.

His request was disclosed during his re-arraignment at the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja.

Evans, alongside co-defendant Joseph Emeka, was re-arraigned on an amended five-count charge involving murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy to commit kidnapping, brought against them by the Lagos State Government.

