At the 2025 Munich Security Conference, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, Chairperson of Nigeria's Senate Committee on Diaspora and NGOs, delivered a compelling call for gender equity and inclusive governance in global peace and security.

Her message resonated strongly as she shared the stage with notable figures, including Kosovo's President Vjosa Osmani and former Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin.

L-R: Ms. Hadja Lahbib, President of Kosovo Vjosa Osmani, Sanam Anderlini CEO International Civil Society Network, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan and Sanna Marin, Ex-Prime Minister of Finland

Bringing a distinct African perspective, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan shed light on the challenges and successes experienced by women in politics and decision-making roles, both in Nigeria and internationally.

She stressed the growing obstacles faced by women in leadership, the resurgence of gender-based discrimination, and the essential role of women in global peacebuilding efforts.

Addressing systemic barriers that limit women's participation in leadership, the senator called for robust policies to protect women from political violence and discrimination.

“The backlash against gender inclusivity in politics and security is not just a setback for women; it is a setback for global development,” she stated.

“The world must move beyond rhetoric and take concrete actions to ensure that women are not just included in peace and security discussions but are given equal opportunities to lead and influence policies.”

Natasha redefining inclusivity at global stage

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s powerful advocacy emphasized the need to dismantle societal and institutional barriers that hinder women’s advancement. She argued that fostering gender equality in governance and security is crucial for sustainable global development.

Her participation underscored the importance of including diverse voices in shaping international peace and security policies.

Her growing influence as a champion for women’s rights and governance reforms was evident at the MSC 2025.

Her advocacy aligns with global initiatives aimed at countering gender regression and ensuring women play a pivotal role in decision-making processes.

The senator’s contributions were met with widespread agreement among panelists and global delegates, who acknowledged the urgent need for collective action to counteract gender-based setbacks.

The consensus was clear: empowering women to lead and influence policies is vital for a peaceful and secure world.

Senate names Natasha chair of diaspora committee

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan had been appointed as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Diaspora, a move aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s engagement with its citizens abroad.

The announcement was made by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, marking a significant step towards harnessing the potential of the Nigerian diaspora.

Following her appointment, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan reaffirmed her commitment to building a strong network with Nigerian professionals and communities abroad. Speaking to journalists, she stressed the need for strategic policies to enhance the welfare of Nigerians overseas while leveraging their expertise and financial contributions for national development.

