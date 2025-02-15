Omoyele Sowore and his media crew were allegedly attacked by thugs at the Lagos City Marathon, with journalists also injured

Sowore claimed the attack was unprovoked, while an eyewitness alleged he occupied seats reserved for state officials

The incident has sparked controversy, with calls for an investigation into the violence at the high-profile public event

Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress in the 2023 elections, was reportedly assaulted by suspected thugs at the Lagos City Marathon on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred while he was participating in the event alongside members of his media crew. Journalists covering the marathon were also targeted, with several injured and their equipment, including cameras, damaged during the attack.

A video circulating on social media shows the chaotic scene as Sowore, his crew, and journalists were physically swarmed.

In one instance, a thug was seen grabbing an accompanying aide to Sowore while trying to seize his camera.

Sowore took to Twitter to express his dismay, describing the ordeal as an unprovoked attack that began when his group occupied a canopy after completing the 10-kilometer race.

He claimed the attackers demanded the confiscation of a journalist’s camera to delete footage showing them in action.

Eyewitness gives account of incident

The incident has sparked widespread reactions on social media, with many condemning the violence.

However, an eyewitness account provided a different perspective on the events leading up to the altercation. According to Twitter user @Letter_to_Jack, Sowore and his group allegedly occupied seats reserved for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other state executives in the VVIP section.

The eyewitness claimed that despite being informed about the seating arrangements, Sowore refused to move, which reportedly led to tensions escalating.

The eyewitness further suggested that Sowore’s actions were intentional and aimed at provoking a reaction.

They alleged that he was allowed into the VVIP area due to his association with a high-profile organizer but disrupted the event by insisting on occupying seats meant for government officials.

The Lagos City Marathon is an annual event that attracts local and international athletes, as well as high-ranking dignitaries.

As of the time of this report, neither the Lagos State Government nor the marathon organizers have officially commented on the incident. Meanwhile, Sowore’s supporters have demanded justice and called for an investigation into the attack.

