Peter Obi, the Labour Party flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election, has been warned against attending the 2026 Shiloh to gain votes in the 2027 election

The Labour Party chieftain is being sent the warning over his comment on turning night vigil to night shift so that Nigeria can be an economically buoyant society

The Real Church Gist, a Christian-focused media platform, issued the warning to Obi, adding that he would be reminded should he try to gather votes through the churches in the 2027 elections

Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, has been told to avoid attending the 2026 Shiloh, which would be barely three months before the 2027 presidential election.

Shiloh is the annual appointment with God ordained for both the church's dominion and the individual members of the Winners' family at the Living Faith Church International, also known as Winners' Chapel.

Group warned Peter Obi against attending Shiloh 2026 to gain votes in 2027 elections Photo Credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Why Peter Obi stopped from attending Shiloh

A Christian-focused media platform, The Real Church Gist, made the statement in a tweet on Tuesday, November 5, reacting to Peter Obi's position on turning night vigils in churches to the night shift and condemning the proliferation of churches in Nigeria.

Obi had emphasized that Nigeria's poverty and unproductivity stem from politics and religion, sparking controversy when he suggested that church vigils should be converted into night shifts. Obi argued that too much time is spent attending church services from Monday to Friday, which many saw as an infringement on religious traditions.

However, Obi later clarified that his position on church vigils was misrepresented. He maintained that he intended to highlight the need for productivity and economic growth, not disparaging religious practices.

Christian group reacts to Peter on churches

But The Real Church Gist said the Labour Party chieftain would be reminded of his position on the status of churches when the election is approaching in 2027.

The tweet reads in part:

"You got your highest votes where these churches are prospering and, in fact, some of them in the most economically buoyant states in Nigeria. You know the areas in Nigeria where the economy is at its worst. You know, those who are complaining about the ongoing Tax Bill.

"Those who pray very, very regularly. Those whose roads can't be used on weekdays due to prayers. Those who refused to vote for you. You had nothing to say about them. It is the Church you saw."

See the tweet here:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng