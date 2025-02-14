A commercial bus lost control and crashed into a private vehicle along the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos, with all passengers surviving

At least 14 passengers narrowly avoided a fatal accident on Thursday, February 13, after a commercial bus crashed into a private vehicle along the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) confirmed the incident in a statement issued by its Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment, Adebayo Taofiq.

14 people have escaped death in a major accident on 3rd mainland bridge. Photo credit: @followlasg

Source: Twitter

According to him, the crash happened around the Iyana-Oworonshoki axis when the bus lost control and rammed into the car.

Reckless speeding blamed for the crash

Taofiq attributed the accident to excessive speeding by the commercial driver, which resulted in a loss of control.

"The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority once again demonstrated its dedication to public safety by promptly rescuing 14 accident victims following a serious crash at Ilaje, inward Iyana-Oworonshoki, on the Third Mainland Bridge," he stated.

He explained that the incident involved a Mazda commercial bus with registration number XN 997 KTU, which collided with a moving Toyota Yaris (11150 DLA) due to reckless driving.

“The force of the impact led to multiple casualties, requiring immediate intervention. LASTMA officials, working alongside the Lagos State Ambulance Service, responded swiftly to rescue the victims, including the commercial bus driver,” he added.

Emergency Response and Safety Warnings

Emergency responders provided immediate medical assistance to the injured passengers before transferring them to Gbagada General Hospital for further treatment.

LASTMA’s General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, expressed concern over the increasing disregard for speed limits and urged drivers to prioritize road safety.

"Following the successful evacuation of the victims, they were handed over to the Lagos Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS), which quickly transported them to the hospital for medical care," he said.

Bakare-Oki also extended his sympathies to the victims and called on both commercial and private motorists to adhere to speed regulations to prevent avoidable accidents.

Ebonyi: 5 burnt to death as bus rams into construction site

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that no fewer than five persons have been burnt to death and nine others injured in a fatal road accident along the Abakaiki-Enugu Expressway in Ebonyi state.

The accident involved a 16-seater mass transit bus at the popular G-hostel axis of the busy and strategic interstate road on Thursday, October 24.

Source: Legit.ng