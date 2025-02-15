A tragic accident on the Kano-Maiduguri road claimed 23 lives after a trailer lost control due to overspeeding

48 passengers were injured and rushed to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital for medical attention

FRSC has launched an investigation and warned against the dangers of overspeeding and overloading trailers

A devastating road accident along the Kano-Maiduguri highway, beneath the Muhammadu Buhari Interchange Flyover in Kano, has resulted in the death of 23 passengers. The tragic incident involved a DAF model trailer transporting goods and passengers.

According to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Kano Sector Command, the accident occurred late Thursday night due to overspeeding, which caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

FRSC has started piecing pieces of evidence together to unravel the mystery behind the fatal incident.

23 dead and 48 others injured in crash

Sector Commander Umar Matazu confirmed that a total of 71 passengers were involved in the crash, with 23 fatalities and 48 others sustaining various degrees of injuries.

The FRSC Kano rescue team, working in coordination with the Nigeria Police Force, promptly arrived at the scene to manage the emergency and restore traffic flow. The injured were swiftly taken to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital in Kano for urgent medical care.

Reckless driving suspected cause of accident

In an official statement released by the Command’s spokesperson, CRC Abdullahi Labaran, Matazu revealed that preliminary investigations pointed to dangerous driving and excessive speed as the primary causes of the accident.

He emphasized the risks associated with overspeeding, urging drivers to exercise caution and adhere to road safety regulations.

FRSC launces full investigation int accident

Following the incident, the FRSC has launched a comprehensive investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the crash. Matazu expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

He also issued a stern warning against the unsafe practice of overloading trailers with goods, livestock, and passengers, noting that it significantly heightens the risk of accidents. The Sector Commander stressed the importance of road safety and called on motorists to comply with traffic regulations to prevent further tragedies.

The accident temporarily obstructed the flow of traffic on the busy highway, but authorities have since cleared the scene, and normal traffic has resumed.

The FRSC reiterated its commitment to ensuring road safety and urged the public to remain vigilant, emphasizing that adherence to traffic laws is crucial to reducing road accidents and preserving lives.

