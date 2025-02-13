The Nigeria Police Force clarified allegations of 3,907 unaccounted arms, describing them as misleading

The arms were recorded as "unaccounted for" due to operational deployments, not "missing" as reported

The Senate hearing on the matter is set for February 17, 2025, for further clarification and record reconciliation

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has responded to recent allegations suggesting that 3,907 arms are missing from its armories, clarifying that the claims are misleading and not entirely accurate.

According to the NPF, the report stems from an assessment by the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation (AuGF), dated back to 2019, and likely reflects records compiled before the tenure of the current Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

The police emphasized that the report refers to the arms as “unaccounted for” rather than “missing,” a distinction that has been misrepresented in some media reports.

Police explains possible reasons for situation

The NPF highlighted that during periods of civil unrest, several officers were killed, and their weapons were taken.

Also, attacks on police facilities and armories led to the loss of arms. Despite these challenges, the NPF has made significant efforts to recover lost arms, many of which have been successfully returned to the force's inventory.

The police further explained that auditors might not find all arms present during their visits to armories due to the issuance of weapons to personnel for operational duties, which can extend over several months depending on the nature of the assignment.

This operational reality may have contributed to the perceived discrepancies in the audit report.

The NPF also stressed that it maintains a rigorous internal auditing process in line with Police Regulations, administrative instructions, and standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure strict control and accountability of arms movement.

Despite isolated incidents, the NPF asserted that there has been no significant record of unaccounted or missing arms, contrary to the speculations associated with the 2019 AuGF report.

Police quell public's worry on 'missing' arms

Regarding the audit queries, the NPF disclosed that it had responded to the concerns raised in the report, aiming to reconcile the perceived discrepancies.

However, the Senate Committee on Public Accounts, which is reviewing the matter, has rescheduled the hearing to Monday, February 17, 2025, to allow for a thorough cross-examination of records.

The police also clarified that the Inspector-General of Police was not present when senators raised questions about the alleged missing arms.

The IGP made a brief appearance before the Senate Committee on Public Accounts on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, to address questions about his absence at previous hearings.

After providing satisfactory explanations, the IGP was excused, leaving the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Accounts and Budget to answer the committee’s queries. These questions pertained to a period before the current IGP's administration.

