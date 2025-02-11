The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, will perform his mother, Iyoba Ewuare, II funeral rites 49 years after her death

The funeral rites of Oba of Benin's mother will commence on February 15, 2025, and end on March 27, 2025

The Secretary of Benin Traditional Council, Frank Irabor, released the guideline of programmes for the funeral rites in a statement

Benin City, Edo state - The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has announced the funeral rites of his mother, Iyoba Ewuare, II, 49 years after her death.

The Secretary of Benin Traditional Council, Frank Irabor, said the monarch’s mother died in 1976.

As reported by The Punch, Irabor released the guideline of programmes for the funeral rites in a statement issued on Sunday, February 9, 2025.

Irabor explained that burial rites were delayed due to the Benin customs and traditions.

According to the statement, Oba Ewuare II, who was a Crown Prince when his mother died, was forbidden from performing the rites as he was yet to ascend the throne.

The Oba of Benin conferred the Iyoba title posthumously on his dear mother on Sunday, 21st November 2021.

“For clarification purposes, in accordance with the Benin customs and tradition, the royal funeral rites could not be performed until the Edaiken (Crown Prince) ascends the throne, and crowned the Oba that the Oba had to first posthumously confer the title of Iyoba on his mother, and thereafter performs the funeral rites, hence the reason why it is taking place now.”

The ceremony will begin on February 15, 2025, and end on March 27, 2025. The venue is Eguae Iyoba N’Uselu by 5 Junction, Benin City, the state capital.

Irabor said the whole of this period is declared the mourning period in the Kingdom

He further stated that the use of traditional coral beads will be suspended in the Palace and the Kingdom until the end of the Ekasa ceremony which is March 27, 2025.

“Ekasa group will commence their ceremony on 1st March 2025 till 27th March 2025. The performance which will end on the last day, 27th March 2025, will take place in the Palace of the Oba of Benin.

“From the 15th, February 2025, when the ceremony will begin, traditional coral beads will not be used in the Palace and the Kingdom until the end of the Ekasa ceremony which is March 27, 2025.”

