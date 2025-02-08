Former President Goodluck Jonathan's minister of special duties and inter-governmental affairs, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN), has been arraigned before a magistrate court in Abuja

Turaki, a Kebbi state politician and senior advocate of Nigeria, is facing trial on alleged adultery, criminal intimidation of victims among others

According to the prosecution, the allegations against Turaki were contrary to contrary to sections 383, 387 and 389 of the Penal Code

Former President Goodluck Jonathan's minister of special duties and inter-governmental affairs, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN), has appeared before a magistrate court sitting in Abuja. The former federal cabinet member is facing trial on false marriage, adultery and other related allegations.

Turaki, who was sworn in as minister by Jonathan in 2013, is being accused of “deceitfully inducing a belief of lawful marriage, adultery by a man and criminal intimidation, contrary to sections 383, 387 and 389 of the Penal Code.”

Kabiru Turaki has pleaded not guilty to the allegations of adultery and intimidation of the victim Photo Credit: @OlayinkaLere

Source: Twitter

Why former minister Turaki was in court

According to the prosecution, the case was investigated after a petition dated August 9, 2024, was received by the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Force FCID in Abuja.

The prosecution stated that the investigation of the petition revealed that the former minister "deceitfully co-habited Ms Hadiza Musa Bafta at a hotel called Han’s Place”, between December 2014 and August 2016.

It was also alleged that Turaki "co-habited with her at Ideal Home Holiday, Asokoro between August 2016 and November 2021."

Other allegations against ex-minister Turaki

According to The Cable, the allegation against the minister further reads:

“You hired a place for her at No. 12, Clement Akpagbo Close, Gauzape November 2021 and made her believe you were married to her and continuously had sexual affairs with her, which resulted in a baby girl.

“You abandoned Hadiza Musa Baffa with her only child and denied the paternity. You threatened to use your influence and position to terminate the lives of mother and child.

“You are thereby suspected to have committed the above offences.”

However, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) pleaded not guilty to the allegation on Thursday, February 6, 2025. He made the plea when the First Information Report (FIR) was read to him at the court.

According to The Punch, the former minister said that the allegations were not true.

Court fixed dates to hear ex-minister Turaki's case

Chijioke Okorie, the prosecutor, then told the court to schedule a date for the trial to commence.

A. I. Mohammed, who is the defence counsel, on his part, did not object to the request of the prosecuting lawyer. He then applied for the bail of the former minister, noting that he would be available whenever he was required to appear.

Abubakar Jega, the presiding magistrate, then granted the prayer of the defence council and granted bail to the former minister at N1 million as well as two sureties in like sum.

The magistrate maintained that Turaki's sureties must be residents within the jurisdiction of the court and must submit their evidence of residence to the court. He then adjourned the case till March 11 for the trial to commence fully.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng