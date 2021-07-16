Security sources have faulted the request by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, to get transferred to Kuje prison

The federal government has accused Nnamdi Kanu of sponsoring attacks on police stations and correctional centres

The charges currently pending against Kanu at the Federal High Court in Abuja border on terrorism, treasonable felony and unlawful possession of firearms

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

FCT, Abuja - Security sources have claimed that they have uncovered a plot by members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to break Nnamdi Kanu out of detention.

Kanu, who was repatriated back to the country is currently being detained at the facility of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja.

DSS says Nnamdi Kanu is a security threat. Photo: Department of State Services

Source: Facebook

However, the IPOB leader has asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to transfer him from the custody of the DSS to the Kuje Correctional Centre.

But security sources told PRNigeria that the IPOB leader wants to be transferred to Kuje for a sinister reason.

ESN plotting to attack Kuje prison

They said that the IPOB militants under the guise of Eastern Security Network (ESN) are plotting to launch an attack on Kuje prison if their leader is eventually moved there.

A security officer who spoke anonymously said:

“We have uncovered the grand plan of a looming attack on Kuje Correctional Facility. This is sequel to Nnamdi Kanu’s plea to the Court to have him moved to the Kuje Prison from the detention facility of the DSS.''

The security source stated that the IPOB fighters’ plan is to ensure they get Kanu out by all means necessary.

The officer said Kanu's supporters were planning on using propaganda and blackmail to get judicial and security officers to transfer their leader to a detention facility that they could easily attack.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

According to Daily Nigerian, the officer noted that prominent individuals who are arrested and detained at the DSS facility are normally given superior treatment, compared to what they stand to get at police cells.

IHRC denies issuing any statement on IPOB leader

Meanwhile, a group known as International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) has denied making any statement on the arrest and repatriation of Nnamdi Kanu to Nigeria.

The IHRC in a statement issued on Thursday, July 15 and seen by Legit.ng, said some impersonators made a declaration concerning Kanu in its name, warning that the media and members of the public should be circumspect of such persons.

The IHRC Country Head/Ambassador for West African countries, Ambassador Dr. Friday Sani made the clarification in a statement

Source: Legit.ng