A Nigerian man and his wife will be sent back to the country for an alleged fraud scheme that targeted unsuspecting Americans after serving their jail term

The United States Department of Justice revealed this in a statement shared on its website on Thursday

The US Department of Justice explained how the couple, Edwin Okoronkwo and Julie Okoronkwo, obtained money from their money from their victims through postal services

A Nigerian identified simply as Edwin Okoronkwo, who was sentenced to 75 months imprisonment for defrauding some Americans, will be deported after completing his jail term.

US court jails Nigerian and wife, to deport them afterwards

The US Department of Justice made the conviction known in a statement shared on its official website on Thursday, February 6.

The United States Department of Justice revealed that Edwin Okoronkwo, a citizen of Nigeria and a lawful permanent resident of the United States, and his spouse, Julie Okoronkwo, resided in Nebraska.

Edwin connived with his wife, Julie Okoronkwo, who was also sentenced to 25 months imprisonment.

According to the statement, Julie Okoronkwo was jailed for her role in the catfishing scheme that targeted unsuspecting Americans.

How the couple reportedly defrauded Americans

The statement disclosed that the convicts disguised themselves as a high-ranking member of the US military to defraud their victims.

It also noted that Julie often used used social media, phone calls to lure the victims into believing the authenticity of their claims.

The convicts were said to have obtained money from their victims through postal services.

Additionally, the couple were said to have received payments through the U.S. Postal Service, FedEx, and UPS, from unsuspecting victims, said to be Americans.

The statement read:

‘In some instances, they claimed to be high-ranking members of the United States military on overseas missions. Through the “catfishing” schemes, victims from all over the country were tricked into sending money through the United States Postal Service and other commercial carriers such as FedEx and UPS.”

Fraud: Nigerian pay $342K restitution before deportation

The statement further noted that following their arrest and prosecution, the judge also ordered Edwin to pay restitution to the tune of $342,535.00 to some of the victims, a supervised release for three years and deportation.

Federal authorities also emphasised that there is no parole in the U.S. federal system, hence, the man Edwin will serve his full sentence.

“United States Attorney Susan T. Lehr announced that there is no parole in the federal system,” the statement noted.

