Aviation experts have commended President Bola Tinubu for nominating Captain Chris Najomo as the substantive Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The National Association of Aviation Progressives (NAAP), a leading advocacy group in the sector, praised the decision, describing it as a step in the right direction for Nigeria’s aviation industry.

Tinubu has formally written the Akpabio-led Senate to approve the nomination of Namojo as NCAA head. Image: FB/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu writes Senate to confirm nominee

President Tinubu formally requested Najomo’s confirmation in a letter to the Senate, urging lawmakers to act swiftly in accordance with the Civil Aviation Act of 2022.

Najomo has been serving as the acting DG of the NCAA since December 2023, following the suspension of his predecessor, Captain Musa Shuaibu Nuhu.

Experts hail BAT's choice of DG

In a statement released on Wednesday, NAAP President Engr. Gideon Ogar and Secretary Chief Aderibigbe Alao applauded Najomo’s leadership during his tenure as acting DG.

The group credited him with significant reforms and expressed confidence that he would exceed expectations once fully confirmed.

“For the President to nominate him for the substantive position shows recognition of his remarkable work at the NCAA,” the statement noted.

“His leadership has introduced transparency, accountability, and operational efficiency that align with global aviation standards.”

NAAP highlighted the positive changes Najomo has implemented since assuming office, particularly in strengthening regulatory oversight and enhancing service quality within the industry.

The association urged the Senate to expedite his confirmation, emphasizing its importance to national development.

According to NAAP, Najomo's leadership has not only curbed corruption but also enhanced Nigeria’s standing in the global aviation sector. The group emphasized that his firm approach to enforcing industry best practices has contributed to safer and more reliable air travel in the country.

“We wholeheartedly support Captain Chris Najomo’s appointment as substantive DG of the NCAA. His expertise and commitment have already set a new standard in the sector. We appreciate the President for this bold decision and call on the Senate to prioritize his confirmation,” the statement read.

Source: Legit.ng