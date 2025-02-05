A Magistrate Court in Ota, Ogun State, has remanded 25-year-old Herrick Abdullahi over allegations of armed robbery, conspiracy, and burglary

Prosecutors said Abdullahi and his accomplices broke into a residence on October 19, 2024, stealing items worth N1.3 million, including an iPhone 13

Magistrate O.O. Fadairo ordered the case file to be sent to the director of public prosecutions for legal advice and adjourned the case to March 10, 2025

An Ota Magistrate Court in Ogun State has ordered the remand of a 25-year-old man, Herick Abdullahi, at a correctional facility over allegations of armed robbery, conspiracy, and burglary.

The prosecutor, E.O. Adaraloye, told the court that Abdullahi and his accomplices committed the offences on October 19, 2024, at the Onimalu Ilogbo community.

Stolen items worth over N1.3 million

According to Adaraloye, the defendant and his gang broke into the residence of one Oni Samson and carted away valuables worth N1.3 million, including an iPhone 13, The Cable reported.

"The defendant, in the company of others who are still at large, forcefully gained entry into the complainant’s home and stole several valuable items. The stolen items include an iPhone 13 and other belongings amounting to over N1.3 million." the prosecutor said.

Adaraloye further stated that the offences contravene Sections 390(9), 401, and 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State, 2006.

Court's Ruling and Adjournment

Presiding over the case, Magistrate O.O. Fadairo did not accept the defendant’s plea and ordered that the case file be sent to the director of public prosecutions for legal advice, Leadership reported.

"This matter requires proper legal scrutiny, and as such, the case file will be forwarded to the director of public prosecutions for further recommendations," Fadairo ruled.

The court subsequently adjourned the case to March 10, 2025, for further hearing.

