Tinubu Urged to End Fuel Importation as Group Asks NNPCL to Provide Full Transparency
- A civil society group, Concerned Citizens of Nigeria, has urged President Bola Tinubu to end fuel importation, support local refining, and protect the economy
- The group also urged the NNPCL to provide full transparency regarding alleged subsidy payments and fuel imports despite operational local refineries
- The Concerned Citizens advised the government to prioritise local refineries like Dangote Refinery to save forex, boost the economy, and reduce inflation
Abuja, FCT - The Concerned Citizens of Nigeria, a civil society group, has called on President Bola Tinubu to act decisively, end fuel importation, support local refining, and protect Nigeria’s economic interests.
This is as the group called on the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and its Group CEO, Mele Kyari, to provide full transparency on alleged fuel importation and alleged subsidy payments, despite the recent fixing of local refineries.
Addressing journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, February 4, the group’s national coordinator, Okwa Dan, condemned the continued importation of fuel while Dangote Refinery is producing and exporting refined petroleum.
He questioned why NNPCL allegedly plans to import one million tons of fuel in February, despite local refining capacity.
Group raises concerns over alleged subsidy payments
The group also raised concerns over disguised subsidy payments, despite the official removal of subsidies by the Tinubu administration.
The group also questioned why the NNPCL allegedly prioritises foreign refiners over local production.
Govt advised to patronise local refineries
Meanwhile, the Concerned Citizens also urged the government to buy from local refineries such as Dangote Refinery.
According to the group, buying from local refineries will save forex, strengthen the local economy, and reduce inflationary pressure instead of weakening the Naira with unnecessary imports.
Source: Legit.ng
