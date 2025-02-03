In the push for patronage, Dangote Refinery has put up an advertisement inviting Nigerians to buy its petrol

The refinery recently announced a price slash, reducing prices from ₦950 per litre to N890 for marketers purchasing from its facility

There are conditions for those ready to buy, and Dangote Refinery has reiterated the quality of its petrol

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has placed an advertisement urging customers to purchase its 'high-quality' petrol.

The refinery stated that the product is perfect for all types of vehicles, engines, and the environment.

The advertisement was posted by the Dangote Group on social media on Monday, February 3.

The advert stated that to purchase at N890 per litre, buyers must order a minimum of 2 million litres.

The advert reads:

"Dangote Petroleum Refinery offers high-quality PMS (petrol) for your vehicle and engine, which is also good for the environment. Buy a minimum of 2 million litres at N890 per litre."

Dangote refinery reduces prices

In an earlier statement, Dangote refinery reduced the ex-depot (gantry) price of petrol, from N950 to N890, effective from Saturday, February 1, 2025.

It noted that the adjustment is a direct response to the positive outlook within the global energy and gas markets, as well as the recent reduction in international crude oil prices.

Part of the statement reads:

"As part of Dangote Refinery’s unwavering commitment to transparency and fairness, this price revision reflects the ongoing fluctuations in global crude oil markets, as highlighted in the refinery’s statement on 19th January, when a modest increase was implemented due to the previously rising international crude oil prices.

"Dangote Petroleum Refinery firmly believes that this reduction from N950 to N890 will result in a meaningful decrease in the cost of petrol nationwide, thereby driving down the prices of goods and services, as well as the overall cost of living, with a positive ripple effect on various sectors of the economy.

In addition, Dangote Petroleum Refinery calls upon marketers to collaborate in this effort, to ensure that these benefits are passed on to the Nigerian populace. This collective initiative will contribute to the wider economic recovery plan led by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is dedicated to making Nigeria self-sufficient in refined petroleum products and positioning the country as a leading oil export hub."

PH, Warri refineries begin sale of petrol

Legit.ng reported that the Petroleum Products Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) has announced that its members have commenced the lifting of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, from the Port Harcourt and Warri refineries.

According to PETROAN, the two refineries, owned by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), are now operational and supplying petroleum products to their association.

NNPC will now look to compete with the Dangote refinery with cheaper pricing to attract more sales from the two refineries.

