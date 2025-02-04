The Olowu of Kuta, Oba Hammeed Adekunle Oyelude Makama, emphasized that chieftaincy titles in Owu Kuta are not for sale but are conferred based on merit and service to the community

The Olowu of Kuta, Oba Hammeed Adekunle Oyelude Makama, Tegbosun III, has reiterated that chieftaincy titles in Owu Kuta are not for sale.

Instead, they are conferred strictly on individuals who have earned them through merit and service to the community.

Oba Makama made this declaration on Tuesday, February 4, at the Kuta Palace during the conferment ceremony of chieftaincy titles on retired Botswana army general, Brig. Gen. Michael Mukomani, and Saudi Arabian princess, Ms. Amani Bint Muhammed A. Aljizani.

Owu honors distinguished individuals

During the ceremony, Gen. Mukomani was bestowed with the title of Otun Balogun Agba of Owu Kuta Kingdom, signifying his esteemed role as the right-hand man of the monarch.

Meanwhile, Ms. Amani received the title of Erelu Fiwagboye of Owu Kuta, an honor carrying the responsibility of spearheading community development initiatives in Owu, Kuta.

Oba Makama used the occasion to acknowledge the contributions of Nigeria’s former Chief of Army Staff and Ambassador to Benin Republic, Gen. T.Y. Buratai (rtd.), who holds the title of Balogun Agba of Kuta.

The monarch noted that Buratai has been embraced as an Owu son due to his unwavering support for the community.

Buratai commends Mukomani’s contributions

Speaking at the event, Gen. Buratai praised Gen. Mukomani, recalling their shared experiences at the War College in Bangladesh.

He lauded Mukomani’s remarkable career in the Botswana military and expressed confidence in his future endeavors, despite his unsuccessful bid for a legislative seat in the last election.

Traditional leaders and dignitaries in attendance

The grand ceremony was graced by several traditional rulers, including the Orangun of Oke-Ila, Oba Adedokun Abolarin; the Owaloko of Iloko-Ijesu, Oba Hakeem Ogungbangbe; and the Elebura of Ijebu-Ijesa, Oba Moses Agunsoye, among others.

In his acceptance speech, Gen. Mukomani expressed deep gratitude for the honor and pledged to contribute to the growth and development of Owu Kuta Kingdom. He emphasized his admiration for Yoruba culture and vowed to promote it internationally.

“I’m breathing in Yoruba culture, which you enjoy here today, and will take it back to Botswana. I thank you for the exceptional welcome that you have given to me and the entourage of Gen. Buratai. I take this honor with great reverence and respect. I will be the true ambassador of the Yoruba people,” Mukomani said.

He further highlighted the leadership potential of the Yoruba people on the African continent, urging them to embrace the challenge of leading Africa toward prosperity.

Mukomani also praised the cultural renaissance championed by Oba Makama, describing it as a unifying force that should be embraced across Africa.

“Nigeria is one country in Africa that, if you get the leadership right, the rest of Africa will make it. And it is just to close the cultural affinity,” Mukomani stated.

