Ilorin, Nigeria – The governing council of the University of Ilorin has approved the promotion of 51 academic staff to the positions of Professors and Readers in various faculties.

This decision followed the recommendations of the university’s Appointments and Promotions Committee, presented to the Council meeting on Monday, January 27, 2025, by the Vice Chancellor, Professor Wahab Egbewole SAN.

Promotions announced

In a statement by the university Registrar, Mr. Adeleke Alfanla, it was revealed that 20 Readers were promoted to the professorial level, while 31 Senior Lecturers were elevated to the position of Readers.

The promotion exercise, which was reviewed during the 186th meeting of the Appointments and Promotions Committee, takes effect from October 1, 2024.

List of new Professors

The newly promoted professors include Olufunmilayo A. Abiodun and Fausat I. Kolawole from the Department of Home Economics and Food Science, Faculty of Agriculture; A.G. Animasawun from Peace and Conflict Studies, Centre for Peace and Strategic Studies, Faculty of Arts; A.S. Afolabi from the Department of History and International Studies, Faculty of Arts; E.E. Anyebe from the Department of Nursing, Faculty of Clinical Sciences; and H.M. Omokanye from the Department of Orthorhinolaryngology, Faculty of Clinical Sciences.

Other newly promoted professors are K.T. Omopupa from the Department of Library and Information Science, Faculty of Communication and Information Sciences; L.K. Mustapha and Kehinde K. Kadir from the Department of Mass Communication, Faculty of Communication and Information Sciences; A.O. Akanbi from the Department of Science Education, Faculty of Education; J.A. Adeniran from the Department of Chemical Engineering, Faculty of Engineering and Technology; Olubunmi A. Mokuolu from the Department of Water Resources and Environmental Engineering, Faculty of Engineering and Technology; A.M. Ismail from the Department of Business Law, Faculty of Law; and O.A. Iyiola from the Department of Zoology, Faculty of Life Sciences.

The statement read thus:

“The Appointments and Promotions Committee (A&PC), at its 186th meeting held on Monday, 27th January 2025, considered the recommendations from the 2024 promotion exercise for the promotion of some eligible members of the academic staff of the University to the positions of Professor and Reader.

“The 20 professors, whose approval takes effect from October 1, 2024, include Olufunmilayo A. Abiodun and Fausat I. Kolawole, Department of Home Economics and Food Science, Faculty of Agriculture; A.G. Animasawun, Peace and Conflict Studies, Centre for Peace and Strategic Studies, Faculty of Arts; A.S. Afolabi, Department of History and International Studies, Faculty of Arts; E.E. Anyebe, Department of Nursing, Faculty of Clinical Sciences; H. M. Omokanye, Department of Orthorhinolaryngology, Faculty of Clinical Sciences.

“Others are K.T. Omopupa, Department of Library and Information Science, Faculty of Communication and Information Sciences; L.K. Mustapha and Kehinde K. Kadir, Department of Mass Communication, Faculty of Communication and Information Sciences; A.O. Akanbi, Department of Science Education, Faculty of Education; J. A. Adeniran, Department of Chemical Engineering, Faculty of Engineering and Technology; Olubunmi A. Mokuolu, Department of Water Resources and Environmental Engineering, Faculty of Engineering and Technology; A. M. Ismail, Department of Business Law, Faculty of Law; and O. A. Iyiola, Department of Zoology, Faculty of Life Sciences.”

