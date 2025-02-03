Killers of Nigerian Couple Identified, Court Sentenced All 3 to Death

An Ogun State High Court sentenced three individuals to death by hanging for the murder of Kehinde and Bukola Fatinoye and their son on New Year's Day in 2023

Abeokuta, Nigeria – An Ogun State High Court sitting in Abeokuta on February 3 convicted and sentenced three individuals to death by hanging for the murder of Kehinde and Bukola Fatinoye, along with their son, Oreoluwa, on New Year's Day in 2023.

Justice Basirat Adebowale handed down the sentences to Adekambi Lekan, the driver of the deceased, Odetola Ahmed, and Adeniyi Waheed after delivering a judgement that lasted more than three hours.

Conviction and sentencing

The trio were arraigned alongside several others on a 24-count charge, including conspiracy to commit armed robbery, armed robbery, conspiracy to murder, murder, arson, escape from lawful custody, perverting the course of justice, and receiving stolen property.

Justice Adebowale held that the prosecution had proven its case against the three major defendants beyond reasonable doubt, finding them guilty of gruesomely murdering the couple and their son before setting their corpses on fire.

The judge sentenced the first, second, and third defendants to death by hanging or lethal injection, life imprisonment with hard labour, and 14 years imprisonment, among other penalties.

Details of the crime

Daily Trust reports that Kehinde and Bukola Fatinoye, along with their only surviving son, Oreoluwa, attended the 2022/2023 crossover service at Christ Anglican Church in Iporo-Ake, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

However, a few hours after returning home, they were attacked by assailants who gruesomely murdered the couple and set their corpses on fire.

Oreoluwa and an adopted son, Olorunyomi Felix, were tied with ropes and thrown into the Ogun River. The police stated that the assailants took advantage of the busy crossover night to carry out the heinous act.

Justice and sentences

Justice Adebowale also convicted Lekan’s wife, sentencing her to four years imprisonment on counts 12 and 14, to run concurrently.

The judge discharged counts 12, 13, and 14 against Lekan’s mother but found her guilty of count 15, sentencing her to one year imprisonment from the day of remand.

“The sentence of this court on Adekambi Lekan in respect of count II is that he be hanged by the neck until you’re dead or by lethal injection. May God have mercy on your soul,” the court held.

