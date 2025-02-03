As Nigeria continues to battle escalating security challenges, new data has revealed that the Nigerian Army has spent over ₦4.4 trillion between 2020 and 2025.

The figures, sourced from the Budget Office and compiled by Statisense, highlight a steady increase in military expenditure, raising questions about the effectiveness of these investments in tackling insecurity.

Amount Nigerian Army Spent From 2020 - 2025 Released as Nigeria Still Battles High Insecurity Issues

Source: Twitter

Details of what the Nigerian Army spent for 6 years

According to the data, the Nigerian Army’s budget has seen significant increments annually:

2020: ₦463.41 billion

2021: ₦510.64 billion

2022: ₦580.85 billion

2023: ₦665.12 billion

2024: ₦787.81 billion

2025 (Proposed): ₦1.46 trillion

Legit.ng notes that the sharpest rise is projected in 2025, with a proposed budget of ₦1.46 trillion, nearly double that of 2024.

Despite these allocations, Nigeria continues to grapple with persistent threats from Boko Haram, banditry, and kidnapping.

For example, as a result of the increasing insecurity particularly in the northeast, recently the Nigerian Army confirmed the loss of 22 soldiers during a large-scale military operation targeting the notorious Timbuktu Triangle in Borno State.

The offensive, part of Operation HADIN KAI, began on January 16, 2025, with the objective of dismantling terrorist strongholds and disrupting the activities of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

Security analyst Dr. Kabiru Lawal noted that while increased funding is essential, transparency and accountability in spending remain critical.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng