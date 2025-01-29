The Joint Action on Democracy (JAD) has accused top politicians, including Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Nasiru el-Rufai, of plotting against Nigeria’s democracy

JAD claims the politicians are working with foreign interests, inciting protests, and attempting to force a regime change through unconstitutional means

JAD urged authorities to monitor the politicians, particularly Nasiru el-Rufai, and take legal action to prevent any destabilization efforts

The Joint Action on Democracy (JAD) has expressed concerns over a recent meeting attended by top political figures, including Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Rotimi Amaechi, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Nasiru el-Rufai, and Abubakar Malami.

The group claims that these politicians pose a threat to Nigeria’s democracy and must be held accountable for any resulting instability.

Group raises alarm over alleged plan to overthrow Tinubu. Photo credit: @atiku/@officialABAT/@elrufai

Source: Twitter

In a statement cited by Legit.ng and signed by its President, Ambassador Moses Oriri, JAD accused the politicians of engaging in activities aimed at undermining the government.

“We have since learnt that these failed politicians’ anger was because President Bola Tinubu bravely initiated reforms that are already showing results.

“As a consequence, these charlatans do not stand any chance in the next general elections, even if they band together, hence their resort to anti-democratic means to force a regime change," Oriri stated.

Accusations of anti-democratic tactics

JAD alleged that the politicians were conspiring to replace the government through illegal and anti-democratic means.

The group cited claims of collaboration with foreign interests and incitement of violent protests as part of their strategy.

“Such incitement includes clandestinely sponsoring insurrection in the name of popular citizens’ protests to overthrow the government and precipitate an interim or transitional government that is alien to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended,” the statement read.

Tambuwal, El-Rufai, and Amaechi Accused of enabling insecurity

The JAD statement also highlighted the alleged roles of Tambuwal, El-Rufai, and Amaechi in worsening insecurity during their tenures as state governors.

“Aminu Waziri Tambuwal’s outing as Sokoto State Governor is pivotal to the birth of banditry, of which he is yet to come clear about his role in this perverted phenomenon.

“Nasiru el-Rufai’s tenure as Kaduna State governor birthed kidnap-for-ransom after he bizarrely made huge payments to rampaging herders, a phenomenon that opened the eyes of criminals to how they can abduct Nigerians to make money, and which later fused into banditry," JAD claimed.

JAD also accused Amaechi of fueling militancy in the Niger Delta during his tenure as Rivers State governor, which they claim contributed to the destruction of the nation’s oil infrastructure.

“Rotimi Amaechi’s tenure as the governor of Rivers State cannot be divorced from the arming of militants who later crippled the nation’s oil infrastructure, which is now only being rebuilt.

“This failed state scenario is what they plan to replicate on a national scale to justify their bid to overthrow the government," Oriri said.

Calls for government action

JAD urged security agencies to closely monitor the politicians involved, particularly Nasir el-Rufai, and take decisive action to prevent any destabilization of the country.

“We are further concerned that given utterances from the recent meeting at which these people alluded to a ‘weak government,’ their series of recent clandestine meetings with foreign interests, the incitement of citizens to engage in violent protests, desperate attempts to cobble together an alliance that is doomed to fail, and baseless attacks on the government, this collection of politicians are up to mischief that could undermine Nigeria’s democracy,” Oriri warned.

JAD emphasized that beyond issuing statements, the authorities must apply the full weight of the law to deter any attempts to destabilize the country.

Presidency drags El-Rufai over anti-APC comment

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the presidency has attacked Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, for allegedly trying to unseat President Bola Tinubu's administration.

Daniel Bwala, President Tinubu's special adviser on policy communication, took on El-Rufai, over his comment that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has abandoned his founding principles and is now promoting poor leadership.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng