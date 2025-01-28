Gombe Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Habu Gambo for fraudulently obtaining N14,907,000 in Jalingo, Taraba State

The defendant, who pleaded not guilty, allegedly obtained the funds by falsely representing a grain-buying business

Justice Mashkur Salisu remanded Gambo in Jalingo Correctional Centre, with the trial set to commence on February 20, 2025

The Gombe Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned Habu Gambo on a one-count charge of intent to defraud and fraudulently obtaining N14,907,000 (Fourteen Million Nine Hundred and Seven Thousand Naira).

The arraignment took place before Justice Mashkur Salisu of the Federal High Court in Jalingo, Taraba State.

Name of Nigerian Man Accused of Fraudulently Receiving N14 Million in Jalingo Has Been Released

Details of the Charge

According to the charge, Habu Gambo, also known as Abubakar Gambo, allegedly committed the offence between November 2020 and February 2022 in Jalingo, Taraba State.

He is accused of fraudulently obtaining the sum from Sanusi Gado by falsely representing that the money was for a grain-buying business, a claim he knew to be false.

This act contravenes Section 1(1)(b) of the Advanced Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006 and is punishable under Section 1(3) of the same act.

Court Proceedings and Bail Motion

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him. In response, prosecution counsel SE Okemini requested a trial date.

However, the defendant's counsel, Sale Abdullahi, moved a motion for bail, which was opposed by the prosecution on the grounds that Gambo had previously jumped an administrative bail granted by the EFCC.

Justice Salisu subsequently remanded the defendant at Jalingo Correctional Centre and adjourned the case to February 20, 2025, for the commencement of the trial.

Advanced Fee Fraud

The Advanced Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act is a Nigerian law enacted in 2006 to combat financial crimes, particularly advanced fee fraud, commonly known as "419 fraud" in Nigeria.

This type of fraud involves individuals soliciting upfront payments from victims with the promise of substantial returns, which never materialize.

The Act criminalizes various forms of fraud, including obtaining property through false pretenses, fraudulent representation, and other deceitful practices. It provides stringent penalties for offenders, including imprisonment and fines, to deter such activities and protect the public from financial scams.

EFCC Nigeria

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is a Nigerian law enforcement and anti-graft agency established in 2003.

Its mission is to eradicate economic and financial crimes through prevention, enforcement, and coordination.

The EFCC investigates serious and complex fraud, money laundering, and other financial crimes to protect Nigeria's economy from corruption and economic saboteurs.

