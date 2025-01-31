NYSC DG Announces When Corpers Will Receive New Monthly Allowance of N77,000

The Director-General of the NYSC, Brigadier General Yushau Ahmed, announced that corps members will receive a new monthly allowance of N77,000 starting February 2025

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Yushau Ahmed, announced that corps members would begin receiving a new monthly allowance of N77,000 starting February 2025.

The announcement was made on Thursday while speaking to the 2024 Batch ‘C’ Stream II corps members in Katsina State.

Allowance increment in 2025 budget

Ahmed confirmed that the increment has been included in the 2025 Federal Government budget and will take effect once the budget is passed.

“This month (January) has already ended, but once the budget is passed, by next month (February), you will start receiving N77,000 instead of the usual N33,000,” he said.

Emphasis on welfare and security

Ahmed emphasised the government’s commitment to corps members’ welfare and security, urging them to reciprocate the gesture by serving diligently.

He assured corps members that they would not be posted to areas with security threats, stating, “We will not send our corps members to any areas with security challenges. Wherever we send them, they should be assured that the place is safe and secure for them to serve.”

About NYSC

National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is a program established by the Nigerian government in 1973 to involve the country's graduates in nation-building and development.

The scheme requires graduates of universities and polytechnics to complete a one-year compulsory service, often referred to as the "service year."

The aim is to foster unity and integration among the diverse ethnic groups in Nigeria by deploying corps members to states outside their state of origin.

During their service year, corps members engage in various community development projects, educational initiatives, and other activities that contribute to the nation's progress.

