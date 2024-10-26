The NCAA has assured stranded Dana Air ticket holders of a plan to offer full compensation by the end of the year

The Authority disclosed that it is working with Dana Air's management and NG Eagle to work out the modalities for the refunds

It also noted that as much as it would love to refund in cash, it would encourage ticket holders to transfer their flight tickets to NG Eagle

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has announced that it is actively working to settle and reimburse passengers affected by outstanding Dana Air tickets.

The Authority stated that it is in discussions with Dana Air’s management and NG Eagle to facilitate the refund and compensation process for ticket holders, with a target to complete the reimbursements by year’s end.

NCAA assures of compensation for Dana Air passengers

Michael Achimugu, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, shared this update at a press briefing in Abuja, where he reviewed data on passenger complaint resolutions from September 2024.

Addressing the Dana Air situation, he noted a significant volume of complaints and compensation requests following the airline’s suspension due to financial instability impacting its operational safety.

Achimugu said:

“An organisation which is on suspension for financial reasons may not immediately have cash to refund to passengers, but the NCAA is engaging the Dana airline management and NG Eagle management because NG Eagle is taking over the assets of Dana, and we are looking at a solution where NG Eagle takes over the liabilities as well."

The NCAA proposed that NG Eagle could transport Dana Airline ticket holders while recognizing passengers' rights to opt for a cash refund rather than a flight.

According to The Nation, the Authority urged affected passengers to be patient and committed to thoroughly addressing the matter by the end of the year.

Achimugu emphasized that Dana Air's suspension remains in effect. He also noted that since the NCAA’s new leadership took office in December 2023, the Authority has resolved more than 65% of reported cases.

It would be recalled that a few months ago, the minister of aviation, Festus Keyamo, ordered the suspension of Dana Air operations following questions about the airline's operational safety and financial sustainability.

The airline responded by disengaging most of its staff following an operation audit that the NCAA was carrying out.

Three private jets suspended by NCAA

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the NCAA had suspended the permission of three private aircraft operators to operate for commercial purposes.

This was stated in a riot act signed by Captain Chris Najomo, the acting director general, and posted on the NCAA website on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

Najomo revealed that the affected jet operators were suspended for conducting commercial flight operations despite multiple warnings.

