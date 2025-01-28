Retired Major General Bamidele Olawumi criticized Senator Adams Oshiomhole for accusing retired military generals of complicity in illegal mining in Nigeria

Olawumi called the accusations baseless, demanding Oshiomhole provide evidence or apologize for tarnishing the reputation of retired officers

He proposed solutions to curb illegal mining, including stricter regulations, penalties, and a specialized task force

Retired Major General Bamidele Olawumi has criticized Senator Adams Oshiomhole’s claim that retired military generals are complicit in illegal mining activities in Nigeria.

Oshiomhole, in a recent statement, alleged that individuals in high-ranking positions, including retired military generals, were involved in illegal mining and operated with private security forces to protect their mining sites.

Oshiomole posited that retired military generals are actively behind the illegal mining in Nigeria. Image: Adams Oshiomole

Source: Facebook

His remarks have drawn widespread condemnation, particularly from retired military officers who view the accusations as unfounded and damaging.

Former general rebukes Oshiomole's claims

Reacting to the statement on Tuesday, Olawumi labeled Oshiomhole’s comments as “reckless, baseless, and offensive,” stating that they tarnish the reputation of retired generals who have served the nation with distinction.

“As a retired general who has faithfully served this country, I find Senator Oshiomhole’s comments not only false but a direct affront to my person and the legacy of my service. His reckless generalisation has exposed retired generals like myself to unwarranted public scorn and suspicion,” Olawumi said.

He challenged Oshiomhole to back his claims with credible evidence or withdraw the allegations entirely.

“If he possesses credible evidence of any retired general involved in illegal mining, the responsible action would be to report such individuals to the Department of State Services or other relevant authorities. Resorting to baseless public accusations without proof is unpatriotic and irresponsible,” he added.

Retired general demands apology from Oshiomole

The retired general also demanded a public apology from Oshiomhole, stating that his remarks have unjustly maligned retired officers and their contributions to national development.

“I demand an immediate apology to all retired generals who have been unfairly maligned by this reckless statement. If he cannot provide evidence to substantiate his claims, Senator Oshiomhole should refrain from making such damaging comments in the future,” Olawumi said.

He warned that such unsubstantiated allegations could erode public trust in retired officers and derail the nation’s efforts to combat illegal mining.

Rt general proffers solutions to mining problem

On addressing illegal mining, Olawumi called for robust regulatory frameworks and enhanced enforcement measures.

He urged the Federal Government to impose stringent penalties on offenders and establish a specialized task force to monitor illegal mining activities.

“This task force should include security agencies, environmental experts, and local community representatives to ensure effective monitoring and reporting of illegal mining activities,” he suggested.

Oshiomhole mentions those behind illegal mining

Legit.ng recalls that the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Interior, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, had accused retired generals of being responsible for illegal mining in the country.

Oshiomhole said Nigeria’s efforts to diversify its economy would remain a mirage if the issue of illegal mining is not properly addressed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

The former Edo state governor made the allegation when the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Solid Minerals Development, Senator Sampson Ekong, submitted his 2025 budget report.

