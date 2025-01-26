Lt. Col. TE Alari, the Commanding Officer of the 149 Battalion, was reportedly killed in a VBIED attack by ISWAP insurgents in the Timbuktu Triangle, Yobe State

Lt. Col. TE Alari, the Commanding Officer of the 149 Battalion, was reportedly killed in a Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) attack by Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) insurgents in the Timbuktu Triangle, a notorious hotspot for terrorist activity in the North East of Damboa in Yobe State.

The attack was said to have occurred while Alari was leading his troops during an operation in the area.

Brave Commander Falls in Battle While Defending Nigeria Against Terrorist Group

According to @ZagazOlaMakama, despite the ferocity of the attack, Alari stood firm in the line of duty, embodying the spirit of bravery and leadership until the very end.

VBIED Attack Leaves Multiple Casualties

The troops managed to blow apart the VBIED, but unfortunately, the shrapnels caused havoc, resulting in the deaths of Lt. Col. TE Alari and three other soldiers.

The incident highlights the ongoing threat posed by ISWAP insurgents in the region and the bravery of the Nigerian Army personnel who continue to risk their lives in the fight against terrorism.

Tribute to Fallen Heroes

Lt. Col. TE Alari's leadership and courage in the face of danger have been widely acknowledged, with many paying tribute to him and the other fallen soldiers. The Nigerian Army has vowed to continue its efforts to combat terrorism and ensure the safety of its citizens.

@ZagazOlaMakama wrote on X on January 26:

“Lt. Col. TE Alari, the Commanding Officer of the 149 Battalion, was leading his troops during an operation in the Timbuktu Triangl a notorious hotspot for terrorist activity in the North East of Damboa in Yobe State, when they came under VBIED attack by ISWAP insurgents.

“The vehicle was blown apart by the troops, unfortunately for them those that died including the CO who was leading from the front, were on their feet and the beating zone of the shrapnels of the VBIED caused the havoc.

“Despite the ferocity of the attack, he stood firm in the line of duty, embodying the spirit of bravery and leadership until the very end.”

ISWAP

The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) is a militant group and administrative division of the Islamic State (IS), primarily active in the Chad Basin.

It emerged as an offshoot of Boko Haram in 2016 and has since been involved in an extensive insurgency against the states of Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and Turkey.

ISWAP has been responsible for numerous attacks on security forces and civilians, contributing to significant loss of life and displacement in the region.

Northeastern Nigeria

Northeastern Nigeria is a region comprising six states: Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba, and Yobe.

It is the largest geopolitical zone in the country, covering nearly one-third of Nigeria's total area. The region has faced significant challenges, including a prolonged insurgency by Boko Haram and ISWAP, leading to widespread displacement, food insecurity, and a severe lack of access to essential services.

Military Kills ISWAP Spiritual Leader

Legit.ng reported that Major-General Edward Buba, director of defence media operations, made this known in an update on the recent operations of the armed forces in Abuja.

