The Ekiti State High Court in Ado Ekiti has sentenced 26-year-old Omodara Dada to seven years imprisonment for burglary.

The sentencing, delivered by Justice Lekan Ogunmoye, followed Dada's conviction for stealing a black Infinix Hot 8 phone valued at ₦64,000 and ₦8,000 cash while armed with a knife.

The incident occurred on February 13, 2022, at Ado Ekiti.

According to court documents, Dada was caught red-handed attempting to steal a plasma television from a hotel room, The Cable reported.

The victim, Fakiyesi Tope, a hotel manager, recounted his ordeal:

"I woke up to a noise and saw the defendant trying to remove my TV. When I tried to shout, he pulled out a knife and threatened to stab me. I later realized he had taken my phone and ₦8,000 cash."

Prosecutor Albert Adeyemi presented a solid case, calling three witnesses and submitting critical evidence, including the stolen phone, knife, and cash.

The defendant, represented by his counsel, did not call witnesses but pleaded for leniency, The Punch reported.

Court reduces charge, delivers sentence

In his judgment, Justice Ogunmoye ruled that while the evidence was insufficient to sustain a charge of armed robbery under Section 312 (2) of the Ekiti State Criminal Law, it established burglary under Section 323.

"The evidence proves the lesser offence of burglary beyond reasonable doubt," Justice Ogunmoye stated.

Dada was sentenced to seven years in prison, effective from the date of his detention.

Residents of Ado Ekiti expressed mixed reactions to the judgment. While some lauded the High Court for ensuring justice, others emphasized the need for addressing the underlying causes of crime.

"This should serve as a lesson, but we must also address unemployment and poverty," a local resident commented.

Dada is currently serving his sentence at the Federal Correctional Facility in Ado Ekiti.

