Renowned political scientist Bolaji Akinyemi has advised President Tinubu to avoid antagonizing U.S. President Donald Trump

Nigerians took to social media with diverse views, from praising Akinyemi's advice as "timely" to calling for Tinubu to assert his "Jagaban" persona against Trump

Tinubu's administration faces the challenge of navigating U.S.-Nigeria relations amid Trump's assertive leadership and heightened public expectations

CHECK OUT! Earn more in 2025. Join a FREE webinar on creating a client-winning copywriting portfolio!

In a controversial remark, Professor Bolaji Akinyemi, a prominent Nigerian political scientist, has cautioned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to tread carefully in his dealings with the newly inaugurated 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump.

Akinyemi offered his advice during an interview on Channels Television's Politics Today on Monday, January 21.

Nigerians speak as Tinubu is advised to stay away from Trump. Photo credit; Bloomberg/@AnchorAngi

Source: UGC

“If I were President Tinubu, I would try to steer clear of antagonising him because there is nothing a bully likes better than taking on people who are not strong enough to resist him,” Akinyemi stated.

The remarks followed Trump’s return to power, four years after an electoral defeat.

His second inauguration, marked by pomp and attended by influential figures such as Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, and Sundar Pichai, has reignited global discussions on U.S. leadership and diplomacy.

Mixed Reactions From Nigerians over advice to Tinubu

Nigerians have taken to social media to express their opinions on Akinyemi's advice, with sentiments ranging from agreement to defiance.

Emmanuel Akinwunmi Ogundijo called the advice “fatherly and timely,” praising Tinubu’s political acumen.

Another user Adaobi Okeke countered,

“God should please block his ears. We need someone that can ‘match am’ with this crook.”

Similarly, Nonzid Ejiofor urged Tinubu to take a firm stance, saying,

“Tinubu, show him what makes you Jagaban.”

Etim Sunday warned,

“Trump will not hesitate to tell Tinubu he has a criminal case to answer if he steps into America. He won’t play diplomatic nonsense like Joe Biden did during the Nigerian election.”

Others, like Ogangwu Solomon, dismissed fears of a confrontation:

“Trump no fit try us; he no be God na. If the U.S. tries any rubbish, we start to move with Russia,” he wrote humorously.

Williams-Obisakin Tunde commented,

“Why is everyone talking about the American president? Let each president take care of their countries and citizens’ well-being.”

Juliet Evelyn confidently stated,

“My own president is not scared of anyone, that’s one thing I love about him. I advise Trump to get ready because my president will use his brain for his own plans.”

As reactions continue to pour in, Tinubu’s administration faces the delicate task of balancing diplomatic relations with domestic expectations, especially in light of Trump’s assertive leadership style.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng