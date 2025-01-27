Student leaders at OAU and ABU refused rice palliatives distributed by President Tinubu, citing them as ineffective in addressing systemic educational challenges

OAU’s Damilola Isaac and ABU’s Ibrahim Nazeer emphasized the need for improved infrastructure, reduced tuition, and better educational standards over symbolic gestures.

Olarewaju Daramola commended OAU for resisting misgovernance, criticizing the rice distribution as a political ploy undermining intellectual integrity.

Student union leaders at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, and Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Kaduna State, outrightly rejected rice palliatives distributed by President Bola Tinubu to student union presidents across Nigeria.

Their rejections were contained in separate statements issued by the union leaders.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that each SUG president from universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education was allocated two 25kg bags of rice for distribution.

According to Asefon Sunday, Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Students Engagement, two student leaders from each zone were invited to Abuja to collect the palliatives on behalf of their respective SUG presidents

They condemned the initiative, arguing that the provision of rice fails to address the underlying challenges plaguing Nigerian students.

Damilola Isaac, President of the OAU Students' Union Government (SUG), declared that he had not received the rice palliatives and would refuse them even if they were delivered.

“My administration is committed to advocating for improved educational standards and student welfare, not accepting handouts that do little to address the systemic issues within the education sector,” Isaac stated.

ABU student leader echoes rejection

Similarly, Ibrahim Nazeer, President of the Students’ Representative Council at ABU, voiced his refusal to accept the palliatives unless there was adequate provision for all students.

“It is not enough to distribute rice to union leaders while many students still struggle with hunger, inadequate infrastructure, and skyrocketing tuition fees,” Nazeer said.

Atiku’s aide reacts

Olarewaju Daramola, an aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, while speaking exclusively with Legit.ng on Thursday, January 23, praised OAU’s stance, describing it as a beacon of resistance to misgovernance.

“Great Ife has once again shown that it remains a stronghold of robust student activism in Nigeria.

“Sharing rice to students’ unions is not just an insult to intellectuals but also a reflection of Tinubu’s politics of inducement and compromise," he said.

Both student leaders and observers have called on the federal government to focus on long-term solutions that address the root causes of challenges in Nigeria’s education system, rather than relying on symbolic gestures like rice distribution.

