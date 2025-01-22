The EFCC is investigating the NCPC for alleged misappropriation of funds, summoning 146 staff for questioning

An internal memo directs staff to bring passports to EFCC headquarters for interviews, scheduled from January 20 to 27, 2025

A staff member called the probe a routine check, while the NCPC's spokesperson was unavailable for comment

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has launched an investigation into the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) over allegations of misappropriation of public funds.

The PUNCH has exclusively reported that 146 staff members of the NCPC have been summoned for questioning by the anti-graft agency.

EFCC summons both retired and serving staff

A reliable source within the EFCC disclosed that the invited staff, both serving and retired, are required to appear at the EFCC’s headquarters in Abuja over a five-day period starting Monday, January 20.

The source stated:

“The commission is currently investigating the NCPC, and we have invited about 146 staff of the commission for questioning. They all have been assigned various dates to report at the EFCC’s headquarters, and it is between Monday and Friday.”

Efforts to confirm the development from the EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, were unsuccessful as he could not be reached on Sunday.

Commission orders member's absolute compliance

A recent internal memo sheds more light on the investigation. Dated January 16 and signed by Assistant Director APD, Chukwura Frank, on behalf of the Executive Secretary, the memo is titled ‘Re: Invitation by EFCC on Investigation of Misappropriation of Public Funds.’ The document directs the invited staff to report to the EFCC with their international passports.

The memo states:

“I am directed to inform you that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has invited 146 officers of the commission (both serving and retired) for an interview, and to go along with their international passports for this purpose.

“In furtherance to the above, the officers on the attached list should report to the EFCC on the dates indicated against their names for the interview with Head, Special Duty Committee 3, at EFCC Headquarters Jabi, Plot 301/302 Institution and Research District, Abuja by 10:00 am prompt.

