An EFCC officer was fatally shot and another injured during a raid on a suspected internet fraudster's residence in Anambra State, Nigeria

The suspect, Joshua Chukwubueze Ikechukwu, refused to cooperate with authorities and opened fire on the officers, prompting the EFCC to condemn online narratives that attempt to justify his actions

The Commission emphasized the increasing dangers posed by internet fraudsters, who are increasingly involved in violent crimes beyond cyber fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has condemned online narratives that seek to justify the actions of the suspect who fatally shot one of its officers during a night operation.

In a statement, the Commission described the circulating accounts as "irresponsible, callous, and inhuman."

EFCC officer shot dead in line of duty

The EFCC officer was shot dead during a raid on a suspected internet fraudster's residence in Anambra State, Nigeria.

Assistant Superintendent II Aminu Sahabi Salisu died on Wednesday after being attacked by Joshua Chukwubueze Ikechukwu, who opened fire on officers executing a search warrant. Another officer was injured in the incident.

"It is heinous to reduce the death of a gallant officer who was carrying out patriotic and official duties to social media razzmatazz," the statement read.

The raid, conducted in the early hours of Wednesday, targeted suspected internet fraudsters operating from a property in Ifite Awka.

Suspect refused to grant officers easy entry

According to the commission's version of the event, while 37 individuals were arrested, Ikechukwu refused to open his door to investigators despite their identification.

"Defying all the introduction and physical sighting of the investigators, he resorted to firing shots at them," the EFCC statement said.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Ikechukwu was involved in online medical supplies of questionable legitimacy and other internet fraud activities, the commission said.

The EFCC warned that internet fraudsters are increasingly posing a threat to public safety and security, engaging in activities ranging from kidnapping and banditry to ritual killings.

"The Commission will not fold its arms and allow any of its officers to be killed again in cold blood," the statement concluded.

Association of Doctors denies suspect

The Nigerian Medical Association has clarified that the suspect, who was previously thought to be a medical practitioner, is not a registered member of the association that houses all healthcare professionals in the country.

The management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, where the suspect was purported to be working has also debunked the claim.

In a X post, the professional association noted that:

"Joshua Chukwubueze Ikechukwu is NOT a Medical Doctor (not even an academic doctor) as widely published by the media though he deals on medical supplies and has been addressed as Doctor."

EFCC set to go after “Yahoo boys” in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it is ready to support the effort to combat internet scams.

This came after hundreds of fraudulent Nigerian Instagram and Facebook accounts were removed by Meta.

The social media giant removed almost 63,000 fake accounts last summer because they were linked to the growing fraud issue.

