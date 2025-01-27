A viral video shows masked police officers forcefully entering a Nigerian home after the occupants refused to open the door

The incident sparked public outrage, with many criticizing the officers' actions and calling for increased police accountability

Police authorities condemned the officers' use of masks and launched an investigation into the incident

A disturbing video that recently surfaced on social media has ignited a firestorm of controversy across Nigeria.

The footage, which has gone viral on platforms like X (formerly Twitter), shows two men, dressed in what appear to be police uniforms but with their faces fully masked, forcefully breaking into a civilian home.

The Police affirmed that the force could break into any home it deemed fit. Image: X/Prince Adejobi

Source: Facebook

In the video, the residents inside the house refuse to open the door, questioning the identity of the masked individuals.

"We cannot trust they are police officers since they are masked," one of the voices in the video can be heard saying. This refusal led to the masked men firing shots, forcing the residents to seek cover to avoid injury.

The incident has drawn unprecedented outrage from Nigerians on social media, where criticisms of police conduct are not uncommon.

The backdrop to this event includes a recent incident where an officer from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was killed by a suspect who claimed the officer was attempting to scale a fence during an operation.

Police react to viral video

Responding to the public outcry, Nigeria Police Force Public Relations Officer, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi, acknowledged the issue on Twitter.

While affirming the police's authority to enter premises where they suspect an offense is being committed, he questioned the dressing and behavior of the officers in the video

Adejobi expressed disapproval of policemen wearing masks or head coverings, calling for an investigation into the incident.

He said:

"Let's clarify an issue here. The police have the power to break into any house or place where they are reasonably convinced an offence is being committed. That is understandable. But I am not too ok with their dressing and appearance. It is improper dressing. Policemen are not allowed to wear masks or tie headgear. These are 2 issues we need to iron out. What is the offence of the people to have warranted breaking in, and why this dressing? I wish I knew the location so that we could direct these questions to the men involved. However, I have shared the video with the PPROs to locate the men. We need to investigate the scene captured in the video. Thanks."

Similarly, Delta State Police PRO, Bright Edafe, condemned the use of masks by officers, stating it was a violation of proper policing standards. However, he cautioned the public against locking out police officers during such operations, noting that it constitutes an offense.

He also raised questions about the individuals in the video, suggesting inconsistencies in their claims of being "content creators."

EFCC sacks 27 operatives

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had taken a bold step in maintaining its integrity by dismissing 27 officers from its workforce.

EFCC spokesman Dele Oyewale said the officers were let go due to various offences, including fraudulent activities and misconduct.

Notably, the anti-graft agency chose not to disclose the identities of the fired officers. The officers' dismissal followed a thorough investigation and recommendation by the EFCC's Staff Disciplinary Committee, which the Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, subsequently ratified.

Source: Legit.ng