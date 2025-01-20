Chijioke Ihunwo, Obio-Akpor LGA chairman, has appointed 100 new special assistants, adding to the 130 advisers appointed earlier this month

The appointments occur amid the Wike-Fubara political conflict in Rivers State and increased autonomy for LGAs under federal government reforms

Ihunwo’s strategic moves highlight his alignment with Governor Fubara and the growing financial independence of LGAs in Nigeria

Chijioke Ihunwo, chairman of Obio-Akpor Local Government Area (LGA) in Rivers State, has announced the appointment of 100 additional special assistants.

The appointments, revealed on Saturday via a post on X (formerly Twitter), mark the latest in a series of political decisions by Ihunwo since he assumed office.

Ihunwo defends the controversial appointment by saying he needs as many hands as he can get to serve his people well. Photo credit: @AmbChijioke

Source: Twitter

“I have appointed an additional one hundred persons as Special Assistants to help me achieve my plans for my people,” Ihunwo stated in the announcement.

Some of the appointees include Augustina Élodi, Obi Chima, Abi Chinazor Clara, Ginikachukwu Onyeagusi, Chigozie Emmanuel Esinulo, Sunday Confidence Onyinyechi, and Nworgu Namdi Emmanuel.

Rivers LG earlier appointed 130 advisers

This comes shortly after Ihunwo appointed 130 special advisers earlier this month, bringing the total number of new appointments to 230 in just a few weeks.

In his earlier announcement, Ihunwo called on the appointees to serve diligently, saying their roles were critical to the development of Obio-Akpor LGA.

“I congratulate them and call on them to serve diligently, in the interest of Obio/Akpor Local Government. Their appointments take immediate effect,” he said at the time.

Ihunwo’s latest appointments come against the backdrop of significant political tensions in Rivers State, particularly between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

The two have been at loggerheads over the control of political structures in the state, with their conflict spilling into local government administration.

Rivers chairman scrubbed off Wike's name

In a bold move last October, Ihunwo scrubbed Wike’s name off the administrative block of the Obio-Akpor council secretariat, signaling allegiance to Governor Fubara.

Ihunwo, who served as caretaker committee chairman of the LGA in 2024, had also made 100 special assistant appointments during his interim tenure.

FG to implement LG full autonomy

The appointments come amid the federal government’s implementation of local government autonomy, which ensures LGAs receive funds directly into their accounts.

This development has granted LGAs more financial independence, enabling them to undertake significant administrative decisions like hiring personnel.

Legit.ng recalls that the President had said that local governments in Nigeria will begin to receive their federal allocations directly from the Federal Allocation Account Committee (FAAC) from the end of January 2025. This move marks a significant beginning of local government autonomy.

Sunday Dare, the president's special adviser on media and public communication, disclosed the development while speaking in an interview on Arise News on Thursday night, January 16, adding that this move marks a significant beginning of local government autonomy.

Fubara makes bold statements amid battle with Wike

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Fubara expressed confidence in his leadership, citing the unwavering support of Rivers citizens as a source of strength.

Fubara credited divine intervention for guiding him through the political crisis, emphasizing that his strength comes from the encouragement and support of the people of Rivers state.

Former Governor Peter Odili and Justice Mary Odili offered strong support for Fubara, praising his leadership.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng