Bashir Ahmad, a former aide to the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, has darned anyone calling for the release of Nnamdi Kanu

Ahmad asserted that it is not a patriotic act to be seeking the freedom of the leader of a deadly and proscribed terrorist organisation IPOB

Nnamdi Kanu has spent sizable years of his adult life on the run or behind bars as authorities deem his freedom a threat to national security

An ex-aide to former President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, has labelled anyone advocating for the release of Nnamdi Kanu as a sworn enemy of the country.

Ahmad pointed out that the incarcerated 52-year-old is the founder and leader of the proscribed terrorist group IPOB.

Kanu founded IPOB - an acronym for Indigenous People of Biafra - in 2012, and the group has been responsible for a list of abhorrent crimes, including using brute force to enforce the infamous and muchly-condemned sit-at-home order in the Southeast.

Kanu is a British citizen and has, for years, vigorously called for the secession of the southeast from Nigeria to form an independent and standalone Biafra nation.

With their founder and leader in jail, IPOB transformed into a deadly group of dangerous and heavily armed havoc-wreckers that have devastated lives and properties in the Southeast.

Ahmad condemns advocates of Kanu's freedom

The former member of the past administration, Ahmad, could not make sense as to why anyone would be calling for the release of an individual who has been designated as a terrorist leader and a sower of unrest in the land.

He made the comment on his verified X account (formerly Twitter), where he asserted that anyone who pleads for the release of Kanu from captivity is a sworn enemy of Nigeria.

He wrote:

"Anybody advocating for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, a terrorist and the leader of the proscribed terrorist organization IPOB, should be considered a sworn enemy of this country."

When challenged by a commenter about why would Boko Haram repentants gets to be given a second chance and not Kanu, he replied:

"Trust me, I can also be an advocate for his release when he is truly rehabilitated, so that he stops seeing Nigeria as a zoo and we, the citizens, as animals that deserve to be brutally killed."

The post has now been swarmed by IPOB online army, who deem his continued detention as illegal.

Nnamdi Kanu was arrested in Kenya in 2021 and repatriated back to Nigeria to face charges bordering treason and incitement of insurrection.

Enugu governor brief Tinubu on IPOB

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu had said residents of the state he leads no longer observe the sit-at-home order declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Mbah noted that the people of Enugu now go about their business without fear of being attacked by sit-at-home enforcers.

Mbah made these remarks after Tinubu paid a one-day official visit to Enugu on Saturday, January 4, 2025, during which he (Tinubu) commissioned some projects in Enugu state

