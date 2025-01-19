The Parliamentary Support Group (PSG) praised Tolulope Abiodun Odunaiya for her exceptional leadership at PTAD

Odunaiya was recognized for streamlining pension payment processes, reducing delays, and implementing innovative programs

The PSG commended Odunaiya for expanding PTAD’s services, securing a 20% pension increase for DBS pensioners, and introducing a minimum pension of ₦32,000, urging continued reform for lasting impact

The Parliamentary Support Group (PSG) has lauded Tolulope Abiodun Odunaiya, the Executive Secretary of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), for her exceptional leadership and achievements since assuming office in November 2023.

During her recent budget defence at the National Assembly, Odunaiya was praised for her transparency and accountability.

Group commends PTAD boss Odunaiya over budget defence Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Facebook

She provided a detailed breakdown of PTAD’s budget, aligning it with President Bola Tinubu’s vision for pension reform.

“Odunaiya has demonstrated a rare commitment to accountability and innovation, which has reshaped pension management in Nigeria,” said Comrade Charles Abakpa, PSG President, in a statement.

Odunaiya hailed for streamlining pension processes

Abakpa highlighted Odunaiya’s efforts to streamline pension payment processes, which have significantly reduced payment delays and improved satisfaction among pensioners.

“Under her stewardship, PTAD has consistently ensured timely payments of monthly pensions and inherited unfunded liabilities,” Abakpa stated.

One notable initiative is the “I Am Alive” confirmation program, designed to maintain PTAD’s database integrity at minimal cost.

The program helps confirm pensioners’ aliveness, preventing fraudulent claims and promoting transparency.

Reaching more pensioners, offering relief

In her short tenure, Odunaiya has expanded PTAD’s services, including opening a new state office in Ilorin, Kwara state.

Additionally, she facilitated the payment of arrears to certain pensioner groups with approval from the National Salaries, Incomes, and Wages Commission.

“Her measures to alleviate retirees’ economic challenges have been commendable.

"The introduction of a 20% pension increase for Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS) pensioners, backdated to January 2024, is particularly noteworthy, as it marks the first time such an increase has been implemented without protests," Abakpa noted

Odunaiya also introduced a minimum pension of ₦32,000 in July 2024, which has positively impacted many beneficiaries.

She has ensured the payment of gratuities and death benefits to pensioners and the next of kin of deceased retirees.

Calls for sustained reform

The PSG urged Odunaiya to remain steadfast in her commitment to pension reform.

“Her achievements embody President Tinubu’s dedication to protecting and promoting the rights of pensioners,” Abakpa emphasized.

Abakpa encouraged Odunaiya to continue her transformative work, stating,

“We believe her visionary leadership will bring lasting change to the pension system, improving the lives of retirees across Nigeria.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng