Delta State Police arrested Benedict Toju for falsely accusing officers of stealing his manhood during a checkpoint stop-and-search

Medical examination confirmed Toju’s manhood was intact, with the “shrinking” caused by panic during the police encounter

Police stress the importance of evidence in such cases and warn against making unfounded accusations

The Delta State Police Command has arrested Benedict Toju, a local resident, for falsely accusing police officers of stealing his manhood during a routine stop-and-search operation.

Bright Edafe, the police spokesperson, disclosed the incident on Friday during a parade of suspects. According to Edafe, Toju and his friends were stopped at a checkpoint, their vehicle was searched, and they were subsequently allowed to continue their journey without incident.

Police stated that despite numerous claims of manhood theft in past, none has ever been scientifically proven to be true. Image: X/Bright Edafe

“To our greatest surprise, this suspect returned and claimed that, after the police search, his manhood had disappeared,” Edafe said.

“We keep hearing such stories, but we have never encountered one person whose manhood truly disappeared. This is why we continue to set an example in such cases. Let them go to court and explain how their manhood disappears when it is confirmed to be intact.”

Suspect admits action was unnecessary

Speaking about the ordeal, Toju admitted that his return to the police checkpoint was unnecessary.

“When I left, I was feeling somehow, so I came back to the police checkpoint to explain how I was feeling, which was very wrong,” he said.

Following his claims, officers took Toju to the police station, where the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) arranged for a medical examination. The results confirmed that his manhood was intact.

When questioned further, Toju explained that his initial accusation stemmed from fear and confusion.

“I was scared that my private organ was shrinking and small after the stop-and-search exercise,” he said.

“I later realised that the ‘shrinking’ of my manhood was a result of the panic I experienced during the stop-and-search exercise.”

The Delta police continue to stress the importance of evidence in such cases, dismissing allegations of manhood disappearance as baseless.

Edafe urged members of the public to refrain from making unfounded claims, emphasizing the legal repercussions of such actions.

Source: Legit.ng