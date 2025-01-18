Former Miss Nigeria and ex-Delta First Lady Edna Ibru (nee Park) has reportedly died on Wednesday, January 18

Ibru's death was announced in a statement by his son Dr Paul Ibru, who said her mother died after a brief illness

Ibru was the wife of Olorogun Felix Ibru, the first elected governor of Delta State, and in 1964, she was Miss Nigeria

Edna Ibru (nee Park), the former Miss Nigeria and a one-time First Lady of Delta State, has been declared dead.

Ibru was the wife of Olorogun Felix Ibru, the first elected governor of Delta State. In 1964, she was Miss Nigeria. The late beauty queen was the first Nigerian/African to represent Nigeria at Miss Universe.

where did the first Miss Nigeria die?

According to The Punch, Ibru died in London following a brief illness. The news of her death was disclosed in a statement by Dr Paul Ibru, who is her son and was made available to journalists in Warri, Delta state, on Saturday, January 18.

The statement reads:

“Our amazing mother passed into glory on Wednesday, 15 January 2025, after a brief illness.

“Until her death, she was full of life, and we never expected her to leave us so soon, but we cannot question the will of God in her precious life.

“She was a lover of people, a mediator, a mother to many, outrageously humorous, deeply caring, down to earth, full of stories all of the time, and we will miss her very dearly”.

It was later disclosed that her burial arrangement would soon be announced.

Who is the current Miss Nigeria?

Ibru set the pace for the likes of Doris Ogah, who was crowned as the 45th Miss Nigeria on Thursday, December 19, 2024, in Victoria Island, Lagos,

She is a lawyer and model who represented the south-south region at the pageant, which had the theme 'Beyond Beauty: Reigning Together as Queens'.

About 45 beauty queens participated in the contest; however, 20 ladies made it to the semi-final, where they competed for the crown before the 10 finalists were selected.

The 44th Miss Nigeria, Shatu Garko, congratulated her successor, Ogah, and advised her to maximise her reign for the betterment of humanity.

Entertainment guru Mo Abudu led the panel of judges. The jury included designer Mai Atafo, actress Kate Henshaw, photographer Kelechi Amadi-Obi, actress Ini Edo, TV host Michelle Dede, and former Miss Nigeria Ezinne Akudo Anyaoha.

