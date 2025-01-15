The ICPC has charged Mr. Taiwo Stephen Ayodeji for allegedly forging an employment letter from the Federal Ministry of Power and fraudulently earning a salary for 11 months

Retired Director Mayen Gajere testified for the ICPC, revealing Ayodeji's actions resulted in N760,705.44 being obtained under false pretenses

The ICPC is leveraging technology in its ongoing efforts to combat corruption in Nigeria

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has taken action against Mr. Taiwo Stephen Ayodeji for allegedly forging an employment letter and fraudulently earning a salary for 11 months.

The case, which has garnered significant attention, was highlighted on January 15 when ICPC Nigeria shared updates via X.

Man Forges Employment Letter, Earns Salary for 11 Months, ICPC Takes Action

Source: Facebook

Mrs. Mayen Gajere, a retired Director in the Office of the Federal Civil Service Commission, testified for the ICPC in the ongoing forgery trial.

According to the ICPC, Mr. Ayodeji is accused of forging an employment letter from the Federal Ministry of Power and receiving 11 months' salary, totaling N760,705.44, under false pretenses.

The fraudulent act was committed while he was employed in the same ministry with the purported fake employment letter.

In a broader context, the ICPC emphasized the role of technology in the fight against corruption. Recent efforts have incorporated real-time, online prevention and monitoring technologies to combat fraudulent activities effectively.

The Transparency Files, a publication by the ICPC, delves into the application of technology in corruption prevention.

The case depicts the ongoing challenges and efforts in Nigeria's fight against corruption.

The ICPC's actions serve as a reminder of the importance of vigilance and the need for robust mechanisms to prevent and address fraudulent activities within government institutions.

See the full statement from ICP below:

“A retired Director in the Office of the Federal Civil Service Commission, Mrs. Mayen Gajere has testified for ICPC in the ongoing forgery trial of one Mr. Taiwo Stephen Ayodeji.

“ICPC accused Mr. Ayodeji of forging an employment letter of Federal Ministry Power. He was also said to have obtained by false pretense, 11 months salaries, amounting to N760,705.44 while being under the employment of the same ministry with the purported fake employment letter.

“In recent years, the fight against corruption has expanded to incorporate technologies that provide real-time, online prevention and monitoring. This edition of Transparency Files takes a look at the application of technology to effectively combat corruption.”

ICPC in Nigeria

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) is a Nigerian government agency established in 2000 to combat corruption.

Its mission is to rid Nigeria of corruption through lawful enforcement and preventive measures.

The ICPC investigates and prosecutes offenders, reviews public sector systems to eliminate corruption, and educates the public on the dangers of corrupt practices.

ICPC Vows to Tackle Job Racketeering in Ministries

Legit.ng reported that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has identified ministries and agencies in Nigeria involved in job racketeering and promises to take decisive action.

Musa Aliyu, the commission’s chairman, made this known during a high-level seminar marking the 2024 International Anti-Corruption Day.

Speaking on the challenges facing the country, Aliyu stressed the commission's determination to address corruption in public service recruitment.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng